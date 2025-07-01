Currencies / SF
SF: Stifel Financial Corporation
112.74 USD 0.94 (0.83%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SF exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.06 and at a high of 112.92.
Follow Stifel Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SF News
Daily Range
112.06 112.92
Year Range
73.27 120.64
- Previous Close
- 113.68
- Open
- 112.25
- Bid
- 112.74
- Ask
- 113.04
- Low
- 112.06
- High
- 112.92
- Volume
- 156
- Daily Change
- -0.83%
- Month Change
- 0.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.10%
- Year Change
- 20.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%