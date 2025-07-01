QuotesSections
Currencies / SF
Back to US Stock Market

SF: Stifel Financial Corporation

112.74 USD 0.94 (0.83%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SF exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.06 and at a high of 112.92.

Follow Stifel Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SF News

Daily Range
112.06 112.92
Year Range
73.27 120.64
Previous Close
113.68
Open
112.25
Bid
112.74
Ask
113.04
Low
112.06
High
112.92
Volume
156
Daily Change
-0.83%
Month Change
0.62%
6 Months Change
20.10%
Year Change
20.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%