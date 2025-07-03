Divisas / SF
SF: Stifel Financial Corporation
114.11 USD 1.18 (1.04%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SF de hoy ha cambiado un 1.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 112.56, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 115.35.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Stifel Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SF News
Rango diario
112.56 115.35
Rango anual
73.27 120.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 112.93
- Open
- 112.96
- Bid
- 114.11
- Ask
- 114.41
- Low
- 112.56
- High
- 115.35
- Volumen
- 1.676 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.04%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.85%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.56%
- Cambio anual
- 21.78%
