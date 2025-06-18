Devises / ISTR
ISTR: Investar Holding Corporation
23.01 USD 0.52 (2.21%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ISTR a changé de -2.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 22.91 et à un maximum de 23.53.
Suivez la dynamique Investar Holding Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- Investar (ISTR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- This is Why Investar (ISTR) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Investar (ISTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Investar Holding earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Investar (ISTR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Investar (ISTR) Could Be a Great Choice
- Investar stock price target raised to $27 from $22 at Piper Sandler
- Investar Q4 2024 slides: Profitability improves amid balance sheet optimization
- Investar to acquire Wichita Falls Bancshares in $83.6 million deal
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Investar Holding Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Range quotidien
22.91 23.53
Range Annuel
15.39 24.81
- Clôture Précédente
- 23.53
- Ouverture
- 23.53
- Bid
- 23.01
- Ask
- 23.31
- Plus Bas
- 22.91
- Plus Haut
- 23.53
- Volume
- 192
- Changement quotidien
- -2.21%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.99%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 30.37%
- Changement Annuel
- 20.09%
20 septembre, samedi