ISTR: Investar Holding Corporation
22.62 USD 0.18 (0.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ISTR exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.48 and at a high of 22.76.
Follow Investar Holding Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISTR News
- Investar (ISTR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- This is Why Investar (ISTR) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 27
- Investar (ISTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Investar Holding earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Investar (ISTR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Investar (ISTR) Could Be a Great Choice
- Investar stock price target raised to $27 from $22 at Piper Sandler
- Investar Q4 2024 slides: Profitability improves amid balance sheet optimization
- Investar to acquire Wichita Falls Bancshares in $83.6 million deal
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Investar Holding Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Daily Range
22.48 22.76
Year Range
15.39 24.81
- Previous Close
- 22.80
- Open
- 22.76
- Bid
- 22.62
- Ask
- 22.92
- Low
- 22.48
- High
- 22.76
- Volume
- 104
- Daily Change
- -0.79%
- Month Change
- -2.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.16%
- Year Change
- 18.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%