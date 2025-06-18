QuotazioniSezioni
ISTR
ISTR: Investar Holding Corporation

23.01 USD 0.52 (2.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ISTR ha avuto una variazione del -2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.91 e ad un massimo di 23.53.

Segui le dinamiche di Investar Holding Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.91 23.53
Intervallo Annuale
15.39 24.81
Chiusura Precedente
23.53
Apertura
23.53
Bid
23.01
Ask
23.31
Minimo
22.91
Massimo
23.53
Volume
192
Variazione giornaliera
-2.21%
Variazione Mensile
-0.99%
Variazione Semestrale
30.37%
Variazione Annuale
20.09%
21 settembre, domenica