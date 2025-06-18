Valute / ISTR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ISTR: Investar Holding Corporation
23.01 USD 0.52 (2.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ISTR ha avuto una variazione del -2.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.91 e ad un massimo di 23.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Investar Holding Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISTR News
- Investar (ISTR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- This is Why Investar (ISTR) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Investar (ISTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Investar Holding earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Investar (ISTR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Investar (ISTR) Could Be a Great Choice
- Investar stock price target raised to $27 from $22 at Piper Sandler
- Investar Q4 2024 slides: Profitability improves amid balance sheet optimization
- Investar to acquire Wichita Falls Bancshares in $83.6 million deal
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Investar Holding Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.91 23.53
Intervallo Annuale
15.39 24.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.53
- Apertura
- 23.53
- Bid
- 23.01
- Ask
- 23.31
- Minimo
- 22.91
- Massimo
- 23.53
- Volume
- 192
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.09%
21 settembre, domenica