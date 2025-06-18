Moedas / ISTR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ISTR: Investar Holding Corporation
23.54 USD 1.01 (4.48%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ISTR para hoje mudou para 4.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.87 e o mais alto foi 23.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Investar Holding Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISTR Notícias
- Investar (ISTR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- U.S. Bank M&A Activity Rises To 4-Year High In July
- This is Why Investar (ISTR) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Investar (ISTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Investar Holding earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Investar (ISTR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Investar (ISTR) Could Be a Great Choice
- Investar stock price target raised to $27 from $22 at Piper Sandler
- Investar Q4 2024 slides: Profitability improves amid balance sheet optimization
- Investar to acquire Wichita Falls Bancshares in $83.6 million deal
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Investar Holding Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Faixa diária
22.87 23.54
Faixa anual
15.39 24.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.53
- Open
- 22.97
- Bid
- 23.54
- Ask
- 23.84
- Low
- 22.87
- High
- 23.54
- Volume
- 116
- Mudança diária
- 4.48%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.37%
- Mudança anual
- 22.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh