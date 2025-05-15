CotationsSections
Devises / CVM
CVM: Cel-Sci Corporation

8.66 USD 0.35 (3.88%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CVM a changé de -3.88% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 8.46 et à un maximum de 9.02.

Suivez la dynamique Cel-Sci Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
8.46 9.02
Range Annuel
0.18 13.48
Clôture Précédente
9.01
Ouverture
8.80
Bid
8.66
Ask
8.96
Plus Bas
8.46
Plus Haut
9.02
Volume
412
Changement quotidien
-3.88%
Changement Mensuel
-17.52%
Changement à 6 Mois
3665.22%
Changement Annuel
694.50%
