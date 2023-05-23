ARKA Fisher

The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution.
The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer.
Takeaways
Turning points become a lot clearer with the use of Fisher Transform and its ability to track asset prices. In addition, while some traders choose to look for more dramatic readings that signal to price reversals, others may find it more beneficial to track Fisher Transform directional changes. Although the Fisher Transform is usually applied to asset prices, it can be applied to other indicators as well.

What to look for As mentioned in the Definition section, the Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that converts price to Gaussian normal distribution, often including data that is not usually normal distributed (i.e. market prices).This causes data to present itself as more uniform, with less extreme changes in order to determine true price reversals in the market.

This technical indicator is what some would call “unbounded,” and therefore it is possible for extremes to occur long-term. The basis of what constitutes an extreme is determined by the historical readings of the asset you are working with. Reading values differ depending on the asset you’re analyzing. Asset readings are important because they have the potential of signaling a reversal, which can be confirmed or denied by Fisher Transform directional changes.

The Fisher Transform will often have a signal line attached. It is essentially the Fisher Transform’s value moving average and moves slower than the traditional indicator’s line. It is often used when the Fisher Transform moves across the trigger line.

Many traders opt to use the Fisher Transform with other indicators that specifically map out trend analysis. This is because the Fisher Transform sends out many different trade signals, some of which are not profitable in the slightest. By pairing it up with other indicators, traders get a more complete picture on when to acknowledge and act on buy and sell signals.

Keep in mind that the Fisher Transform indicator should not be confused for Bollinger Bands. They may look different on a chart, but both are rooted in distribution of asset prices and can often be confused. One way to easily tell them apart is to remember that the Fisher Transform appears on a price chart as a separate indicator, whereas Bollinger Bands are distinctively overlaid over the price.

Limitations As mentioned in the What to look for section, the Fisher Transform can often send out many trade signals, causing a bit of congestion when all it is trying to do is make reversals and extreme change in price easier for traders to identify. This can become quite an issue, which is why pairing it with another indicator is highly suggested.

In this indicator, the histogram and lines can be used simultaneously and supports calculations based on Heiken Ashi data.


Produits recommandés
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicateurs
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4 (2)
Indicateurs
Wave Reversal Indicator - détermine la direction et les inversions de prix autour de la ligne d'équilibre. L'indicateur montre les mouvements de vagues et les hausses de tendance. Il donne des recommandations sur les endroits où suivre le trader, aide à suivre la stratégie de trading. C'est un complément à une stratégie intrajournalière ou à moyen terme. Presque tous les paramètres sont sélectionnés pour chaque période et changent automatiquement ; le seul paramètre à ajuster manuellement est l
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
Previous Indicators Data MA Crossover
Che Jeib Che Said
5 (3)
Indicateurs
PREVIOUS INDICATOR’S DATA MA CROSSOVER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products P/S: If you like this indicator, please rate it with 5 stars in the review section, this will increase its popularity so that other users will be benefited from using it. This indicator notifies and draws an arrow on the chart whenever    the MA line has crossed over its previous indicator’s data MA filtered by MA Trend.   It also displays total pips gained from all the entry set-ups. Setting ·   You c
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
BoxInside MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M5 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M5 to H1, M5 - for the H4 period, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considered to be c
FREE
CCI Trend finder
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
Indicateurs
CCI Trend Finder indicator with different colors at levels 0, 100 and -100. The cross is a signal for "123 Exit" as presented by MPlay and used in Woodies CCI system. This exit signal is effective especially in short-term breakout trades, because it prevents early exiting at small corrections.  This indicator is great for having it as an extra tool for your analysis.
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicateurs
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicateurs
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Advance Currency Meter
Emir Revolledo
Indicateurs
Advance Currency Meter is a currency meter that detects strong market trends. This indicator is good for scalping, intraday trading and swing trading. The indicator will detect short term to long term market trends. This will give you good insight which currencies are best to trade as of the moment. Note : Kindly contact me before you make any purchases. This won't work on your account without my permission. Note :   Works well with my MACD Currency Strength Meter
The Four Pillars
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
The Four Pillars: Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse! Tired of juggling multiple indicators and missing out on perfect entries? The Four Pillars is the ultimate solution, merging four proven market analysis tools into one powerful, easy-to-use indicator. Get crystal-clear, high-conviction Buy and Sell signals directly on your chart, filtered for maximum accuracy. Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! Key Advantages & Features Precision Signals, Zero Clutter: This indicator combine
FREE
Pinpoint Extreme Swing
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Unlock Precision Trading with Pinpoint Extreme Swing! Are you tired of missing out on crucial market reversals? Do you wish you had a reliable tool to spot high-probability swing trading opportunities? Look no further! The Pinpoint Extreme Swing indicator is your ultimate partner in navigating the dynamic world of trading, designed to give you the edge you need to succeed. This powerful MQL4 indicator is engineered to identify significant market turning points by intelligently combining the Mon
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Line
Andrea Fontanini
Indicateurs
free only until the end of the week The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies. It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines. Several parameters can be customized. The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1. It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session). The colors of the various lines can be cu
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicateurs
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Thick Bold Candle
Van Cuong Tran
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Description: Expand the width of your candles horizontally in MT4 to improve visibility when zooming in or out of the chart. Once attached to the chart, the indicator will automatically double the size of the candles compared to their normal value. Main indicator inputs: Body: size of the candle body Wick: size of the candle wick Additionally, you have the option to change the color of the candle body. We hope you find this free and useful indicator enjoyable!
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicateurs
QualifiedEngulfing est la version gratuite de l'indicateur ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing est la version payante de l'indicateur Advance Engulf. Téléchargez-le ici. Quelle est la différence entre la version gratuite et la version payante de ProEngulfing ? La version gratuite a une limitation d'un signal par jour. Présentation de QualifiedEngulfing - Votre indicateur de motif Engulf professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec QualifiedEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu p
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Donchian Trend Histogram
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicateurs
Donchian channels are a tool in technical analysis used to determine the relative volatility of a market and the potential for price breakouts. Can help identify potential breakouts and reversals in price, which are the moments when traders are called on to make strategic decisions. These strategies can help you capitalize on price trends while having pre-defined entry and exit points to secure gains or limit losses. Using the Donchian channel can thus be part of a disciplined approach to managi
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Beyond the Bands
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
The Ultimate Trading Companion: Beyond the Bands Tired of missing out on key market moves? Our indicator, Beyond the Bands , is the solution you've been waiting for. This powerful tool takes the classic Bollinger Bands strategy and supercharges it with an intelligent EMA filter, giving you more accurate and reliable signals than ever before. It's designed to help you find high-probability entry points and avoid false signals, so you can trade with confidence. What makes Beyond the Bands differen
FREE
Divergence Cci Force Stddev Ac Atr
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
The product   Divergence Cci Force Stddev Ac Atr   is designed to find the differences between indicators and price. It allows you to open orders or set trends using these differences. The indicator has 4 different divergence features. Divergence types Class A Divergence Class B Divergence Class C Divergence Hidden Divergence Product Features and Rec ommendations There are 5 indicators on the indicator Indicators =   CCI, Force, Stdandard Deviation, Acelereator, Atr 4 different divergence type
FREE
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
INDICATEUR MT4 GRATUIT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 ASSISTANT MT4 GRATUIT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Veuillez laisser une note de 5 étoiles si vous aimez cet outil gratuit ! Merci beaucoup :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / ISBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Présentation de l'indicateur "Supply Demand MT4" - votre outil ultime pour naviguer dans le monde dynamique des marchés financi
FREE
Kombajn Signal
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicateurs
The indicator still has a few bugs but is ready for testing. This is my first indicator that determines entry and exit points. The entry point is based on breaking the peaks determined by a channel indicating highs and lows (invisible channels). TP1 is a probable target at which most positions can be closed. The channel determining the opening and closing of positions is based on different assumptions. The red stop loss line is determined based on lows and highs. The stop loss can be adjusted a
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Plus de l'auteur
STM Signal MT5
Aren Davidian
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA STM Signa
FREE
ARKA Fisher MT5
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
FREE
ARKA Logical Trader vL MT5
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
This indicator is based on Mr. Mark Fisher's ACD strategy, based on the book "The Logical Trader." - OR lines - A lines - C lines - Daily pivot range - N days pivot range - Customizable trading session - Drawing OR with the desired time Drawing levels A and C based on daily ATR or constant number - Possibility to display daily and last day pivots in color zone - Displaying the status of daily PMAs (layer 4) in the corner of the chart - Show the order of daily pivot placement with multi-day piv
FREE
HeikinAshi Delta
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
This Indicator is based on Mr. Dan Valcu ideas. Bodies of candles(open-close) are the main component used to indicate and assess trend direction, strength, and reversals. The indicator measures difference between Heikin Ashi close and open. Measuring the height of candle bodies leads to extreme values that point to trend slowdowns. Thus quantifies Heikin Ashi to get earlier signals. I used this indicator on Heiken Ashi charts but, it's possible to choose to calculate Body size based on Heik
FREE
Candle Close Time MT5
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
Introducing the Professional Indicator ARKA – Candle Close Time Do you want to always know the exact remaining time for the current candle to close? Or do you want to instantly see the real-time broker spread right on your chart without any extra calculations? The ARKA – Candle Close Time indicator is designed exactly for this purpose: a simple yet extremely powerful tool for traders who value clarity, precision, and speed in their trading. Key Features: Displays the exact time re
FREE
STM Signal MT4
Aren Davidian
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA   STM Si
FREE
HaDelta
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
This Indicator is based on Mr. Dan Valcu ideas. Bodies of candles(open-close) are the main component used to indicate and assess trend direction, strength, and reversals. The indicator measures difference between Heikin Ashi close and open. Measuring the height of candle bodies leads to extreme values that point to trend slowdowns. Thus quantifies Heikin Ashi to get earlier signals. I used this indicator on Heiken Ashi charts but, it's possible to choose to calculate Body size based on Heik
FREE
ARKA Logical Trader vL MT4
Aren Davidian
5 (3)
Indicateurs
This indicator is based on Mr. Mark Fisher's ACD strategy, based on the book "The Logical Trader." - OR lines - A lines - C lines - Daily pivot range - N days pivot range - Customizable trading session - Drawing OR with the desired time Drawing levels A and C based on daily ATR or constant number - Possibility to display daily and last day pivots in color zone - Displaying the status of daily PMAs (layer 4) in the corner of the chart - Show the order of daily pivot placement with multi-day pi
FREE
Candle Close Time MT4
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
Introducing the Professional Indicator ARKA – Candle Close Time Do you want to always know the exact remaining time for the current candle to close? Or do you want to instantly see the real-time broker spread right on your chart without any extra calculations? The ARKA – Candle Close Time indicator is designed exactly for this purpose: a simple yet extremely powerful tool for traders who value clarity, precision, and speed in their trading. Key Features: Displays the exact time re
FREE
ARKA Qstick MT5
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
This indicator idea comes from Tushar Chande called Qstick. Technical indicators quantify trend direction and strength in different ways. One way is to use the difference between close and open for each bar and to sum it up over a period of time. The formual is: Qstick (period ) = Average ((close-open ), period ) In this indicator, we can choose how to calculate body by two famous chart types. The first and default indicator settings are based on Heiken Ashi chart, and the second is based
FREE
ARKA Qstick MT4
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
This indicator idea comes from Tushar Chande called Qstick. Technical indicators quantify trend direction and strength in different ways. One way is to use the difference between close and open for each bar and to sum it up over a period of time. The formual is: Qstick (period ) = Average ((close-open ), period ) In this indicator, we can choose how to calculate body by two famous chart types. The first and default indicator settings are based on Heiken Ashi chart, and the second is based
FREE
Gann Square of 9 Levels
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
This indicator is designed based on Mr.   WD   Gann's square of nine methods. Using this indicator, we can enter the desired   pivot   price and, based on the coefficient we assign to it, extract 8   support and resistance   numbers with 8 angles of 45, 90, 135, 180, 225, 270, 315, and 360. Calculates 8   support and resistance   points and draws   support and resistance   lines. The coefficient is to triple the number of executions. To select   pivot points   in which a price is a large nu
ARKA Fisher Pro MT4
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
Lunexa MT4
Aren Davidian
Experts
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
ARKA Fisher Pro MT5
Aren Davidian
Indicateurs
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
Lunexa MT5
Aren Davidian
Experts
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT4 Version   :     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143759 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis