Gold Lady

The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highly accurate signals for entering and exiting a trade. This sophisticated creation, easy to use and fully automated, requires only minimal setup, making it accessible to traders at all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. It eliminates the need for constant market monitoring, allowing users to focus on strategy and development, without being distracted by routine tasks. Imbued with the spirit of technological evolution, this advisor becomes a reliable partner in the world of high finance, where every moment matters. Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve success. Regardless of their experience level, this tool, capable of quickly adapting, provides all market participants with invaluable support, ensuring reliability and accuracy in every decision.

Combines several proven breakout strategies to identify and follow the trend.
Uses advanced logic to filter out false breakouts, increasing accuracy and profitability.
Adapts to both trending and range-bound market conditions for consistent performance.

Super Safe Strategy
The robot also includes a super safe strategy, providing additional protection against losses and increasing profits. It intelligently adjusts trades with precise risk control, without jeopardizing capital. The leverage used is optimized for maximum efficiency and trade safety, balancing risk and profitability.

Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe: Any
Minimum deposit: $50
Account type: Any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts
Leverage: Any
Account type: Any
Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7 (recommended)

Before using any EA, make sure that:

Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.

