Double bottom ind pan

This indicator is suitable for trading on the pair  and many more. There is also an interactive panel for quickly changing settings. The indicator itself uses universal calculations of additional accuracy, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the main menu. He displays his calculations on the graph in the form of icons. There are two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. You can specify a color for its icons.
Happy trading. 


Produits recommandés
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
Linear Regression Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicateurs
This is the linear regression indicator for basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It is used for the analysis of price movements and market mood. The market mood is judged by the slope of the linear regression and price being below or above this line. Regression line breakthrough by the indicator line may serve as a market entry signal. There is possibility of setting the color for bullish and bearish sentiments of the basic indicators as well as plottin
ON Trade Bystra Pattern
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
"Cet indicateur détecte les entrées basées sur la théorie du motif Bystra et fournit les valeurs d'entrée pour placer des ordres limités avec des niveaux cibles et des niveaux de stop. Cela vous permet de calculer votre pourcentage de risque. Notes : Cet indicateur dispose de tampons qui permettent son utilisation dans les Expert Advisors (EAs). Il est important de pratiquer une bonne gestion de l'argent en travaillant avec ce produit. Lorsque vous changez votre cadre temporel, L'indicateur sauv
Rait Patterns PinBar
Tatiana Zvereva
Indicateurs
Современный индикатор паттернов PinBar по торговой стратегии RAIT. Работает по тренду и без него. Имеет настройки таймфрейма для отображения. Можно настроить количество баров для отображения индикатора на графике. Используется несколько паттернов PinBar. Индикатор предпочтительно использовать на часовом таймфрейме и выше,   но работает и ниже   . Паттерны:  PinBar, InsPinBar, PinInside. Отображаются одной стрелкой.
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicateurs
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Apollo Price Action System
Oleg Rodin
Indicateurs
Apollo Price Action System est un indicateur entièrement basé sur le principe Price Action. L'indicateur donne un signal d'achat ou de vente dès que les conditions d'entrée sur le marché sont formées selon la stratégie de l'indicateur. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme système de trading de base ou comme complément à votre propre système de trading.  L'indicateur peut fonctionner avec n'importe quelle période, mais il est recommandé d'utiliser D1. Cet indicateur est très facile à utiliser. Il
Bears CD HTB
Igor Semyonov
Utilitaires
Bears CD HTB  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom) is a universal analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator between a financial instrument and any of the twenty two standard indicators included in МetaTrader 4 package. The indicator is the second out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB) of the bearish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price and various standard indicators
Mr Beast Paterns with alerts
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicateurs
El indicador "MR BEAST PATTERNS WITH ALERTS" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para identificar y notificar automáticamente patrones de oportunidad en el mercado financiero. Basándose en una combinación de análisis técnico y algoritmos inteligentes, este indicador escanea constantemente el gráfico en busca de patrones específicos que podrían indicar momentos propicios para la toma de decisiones. Características Principales: Detección de Patrones: El indicador identifica patrones de oportunida
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicateurs
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku pour MT4. - L'indicateur Ichimoku est l'un des indicateurs de tendance les plus puissants. HTF signifie - Higher Time Frame. - Cet indicateur est excellent pour les traders de tendance ainsi que pour la combinaison avec les entrées Price Action. - L'indicateur HTF Ichimoku vous permet d'attacher Ichimoku d'une période plus élevée à votre graphique actuel. - Tendance à la hausse - ligne rouge au-dessus de la bleue (et les deux lignes sont au-dessus du nuage)
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicateurs
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicateurs
Daily Candle Predictor est un indicateur qui prédit le cours de clôture d'une bougie. L'indicateur est principalement destiné à être utilisé sur les graphiques D1. Cet indicateur convient à la fois au trading forex traditionnel et au trading d'options binaires. L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome, ou il peut servir de complément à votre système de trading existant. Cet indicateur analyse la bougie actuelle, calcule certains facteurs de force à l'intérieur du corps
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicateurs
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur astronomique pour MT4 : Votre compagnon de trading céleste ultime Êtes-vous prêt à élever votre expérience de trading à des hauteurs célestes ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que notre indicateur astronomique révolutionnaire pour MT4. Cet outil innovant transcende les indicateurs de trading traditionnels en exploitant des algorithmes complexes pour vous fournir des aperçus astronomiques inégalés et des calculs de précision. Un univers d'informations à portée de main : Con
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Intraday Levels Advanced
Expert Lims S.L
Indicateurs
Intraday Levels shows intraday levels grid for intraday trading Shows a grid for the day levels, gives you a guide to know the trend and to measure intraday trades (stop-loss and take-profit). Parameters are: Levels Mode: Basic mode: Shows highest, lowest and middle levels. Advanced mode: Shows highest, lowest, middle and intermediate levels. Fibonacci mode: Shows session Fibonacci retracements levels. Momentum mode: Shows delayed Advanced levels to identify momentum. Smooth Period (Momentum m
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (GBPUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based mean reversion on GBPUSD using dual Bollinger-band confirmation. Entries are stop-to-mean orders at SMA(20) after stretched conditions are detected. Exits use fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and an ATR(294) × 2.8 trailing stop. Pen
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicateurs
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
Order Block Hunter
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Order block hunter indicator is the best indicator for  hunt the order blocks that area where there has been a large concentration of limit orders waiting to be executed Order blocks are identified on a chart by observing previous price action and looking for areas where the price experienced significant movement or sudden changes in direction .This indicator does that for you by using very complicated codes and helps you to take the best areas To buy and sell because it make marks at the best a
Master XR
Mati Maello
Indicateurs
This indicator Master XR indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. deviation - displays indicator deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator deviation. How to understand the status: If (Timeframe M1-H1) FiltPer = 100; If ( Timeframe H4-MN) FiltPer = 5-20; ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// //
Squeeze Box
Sinan Durkan
Indicateurs
**Squeeze Box Indicator**   Squeeze Box  is a powerful technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to support day trading strategies. This indicator analyzes market movements to detect bullish and bearish breakout signals, enabling traders to capture trends early. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it is ideal for both novice and experienced traders. ### Features and Functions - **Bullish and Bearish Signals**: Identifies market break
FREE
Market Steps
Jabir Ismaeili
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Market Steps est conçu et construit sur la base des corrélations temps/prix de Gann et optimisé par des règles de Price Action spécifiques au marché Forex. Il utilise les concepts de flux d'ordres du marché pour prédire les zones de prix potentielles pour un volume élevé d'ordres.  L'indicateur Levels peut être utilisé pour le trading lui-même ou comme une combinaison pour filtrer les signaux erronés d'autres stratégies/indicateurs. Chaque trader a besoin d'un outil aussi puissant
InitialBalance
Petr Plechac
Indicateurs
InitialBalance. Universal business tool from professional traders that helps to visualize interest market situations. It previews markets using a price action and sentiment in the market. Tool necessary to understand the market situation and the anticipation of further movement. Finally, you will see how traders estimate the market. Who knows the first steps in the market can estimate the point where the market will stop and reflect! With this tool, you will see important supports and resistance
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne rede
Plus de l'auteur
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilitaires
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Ea binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor for trading binary options in EA mt4. He has one step of a martingale with an adjustable coefficient. Displays its indicators on the chart. It can work on several currency pairs at the same time. It is possible to choose a working time frame. Trading greatly depends on the settings of the built-in indicator, so it is advisable to choose the most optimal settings, although you can also trade with the built-in ones. Also has built-in money management. successful bidding to all.
Bot of Good in binary
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilitaires
A bot for trading in binary options for mql4. He can do send message in mobile of phone. He can do work in several long time-frame. He can modify main analize. He do displey panel of the bot and modify her you can. He have do display of tick grafic in 15 min and more(time of timeframe). He can modify a small main analize. He can modify a dimension of smal main analize. He can modify the advanced  analize. He can modify a small advanced analize. He can modify a dimension of smal advanc
ZverIndi01
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
The original an indicator for technical analysis of the market, currencies, currency pairs, precious metals and oil, and you can also analyze various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The indicator analyzes quotes and, based on their data, displays its icons on the chart for trading analysis. The indicator works very well, does not freeze and does not slow down even a weak processor in the computer, and is also not very demanding on the rest of the hardware resources on the compute
Rsi Aligator
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
The indicator do have inside two a tehnical its "RSI" and "Aligator" indicators with histogram for technical analysis of the market, currencies, currency pairs, precious metals and oil, and you can also analyze various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The indicator analyzes quotes and, based on their data, displays its icons on the chart for trading analysis. The indicator works very well, does not freeze and does not slow down even a weak processor in the computer, and is also no
Trendprof
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
Expert for do trading a forex on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert not have  a  martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a timeframe M30. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Good trading to everyone. Its have a trading panel of informations.
EA binary pro
Dmitriy Konogorov
3 (2)
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor for Binary Options. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision. the advisor himself do decides. He do displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic number. It is by default already configured. Can send notifications to the phone. Partially do learns from mistakes. Has three movable information panels. You can also specify the size of the
Binary modMACD
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor for binary options based on the MACD indicator. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision. the advisor himself decides. He displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic number. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the size of the rate for it in the current currency. You can simultaneously trade on any currency pair. H
Binary Scalper Pro 2
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is for binary options. It analyzes the market and makes a buy or sell decision. the advisor itself decides, and it is also possible to trade manually through the expert panel. It is possible to disable the work of the advisor through the advisor panel. Many settings can be configured in panels and viewed. He displays his solution on the chart in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It is possible to use martingale steps. For this you need to use Magic numb
Fibo trade one
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
Turn off the very first parameter, this is the easy mode of the adviser.     This EA is suitable for trading on the pair and several other currency pairs with special yields. It includes market analysis and algorithmic calculations. It is possible to observe the work of the adviser through its panel. Many settings can be customized. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. Uses martingale when necessary. Works fine in the tester. You need
Forex and binar pro
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
This indicator is great for trading on the pair  and many more. The indicator itself uses augmented accuracy mathematical strategies, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There are two panels on the chart, for visualization and settings. He displays his solution on the graph in the form of icons. There are only two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. The second panel for counting the res
Ind trend scan
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
This indicator is great for trading on many currency pairs The indicator itself uses mathematical strategies with augmented precision. Many settings can be configured. There are elements on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons. There are several types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Happy bidding.
Triangles trend
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
This indicator is great for trading on various trading pairs. The indicator itself uses mathematical linear strategies of augmented accuracy, but for now they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured in the initial settings. There are lines and arrows on the graph for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons. There are only two types of badges. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default
Ea double strateg
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a timeframe less than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal indicator strategies. Many settings can be configured, there is a working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph on the panel. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Trades according to the indicator strategy. You
Indicator of the seconds a candle
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
Индикатор для отображения свеч размером меньше одной минуты, вплоть до размера в одну секунду, для детализированного просмотра графика . Имеется ряд необходимых настроек для удобной визуализации. Настройка размера хранения истории ценовых данных транслируемых инструментов. Размер видимых свеч. Настройка отображения неподвижности на курсах графика. Возможность отображения на различных торговых инструментах.  Удачной всем торговли.
Grid EA Netting
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilitaires
This is an expert for netting trading. In it, the grid of pending orders is being set. The Expert Advisor decides by calculation. It is possible to customize the work of the advisor by the hour. Many settings can be viewed in the panels. He displays his solution on the chart in the form of lines. There are only two types of lines. It is possible to use Magic number. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the size of the rate for it in the current currency. You can simultaneou
Pattern MA 2
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This EA is suitable for trading on the pair  and else several. The EA itself uses universal strategies, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be adjusted. There are two panels on the chart, for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of arrows. There are only two types of arrows. It does not use martingale. It works fine in the tester by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. You can also specify the
Double bottom pan
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
This indicator is suitable for trading on the pair  and many others. The indicator itself uses universal calculations of additional accuracy, but so far they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured on the main menu. He displays his calculations on the graph in the form of icons. There are two types of icons. In the tester, it works fine by default in the settings. You can specify a color for its icons. There is a panel. Happy trading.
EA fine
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is suitable for trading on any currency pair. The expert himself uses complex strategies of the augmented and main grid, using two indicators. Many settings can be configured in the expert settings. There is an information panel on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons and arrows, as well as lines. There are only different types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by defaul
Ind trend scan 5
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
This indicator is great for trading many different pairs. The indicator itself uses mathematical models of augmented accuracy, but for now they are optimized for some currency pairs. Many settings can be configured in the initial settings. There are many icons for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph using various icons. There are several types of icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Happy bidding.
Trend find once
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
This indicator is great for trading on various trading pairs. The indicator itself uses mathematical linear strategies of augmented accuracy. It has many additional signals and basic signals. Many settings can be configured in the initial settings. There are lines and arrows on the graph for visualization. He displays his decision on a graph in the form of icons, text, and colored lines. There are only two types of main icons. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is alread
Trade three indicators
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is suitable for trading on any currency pair. The expert himself uses complex strategies of the augmented and main grid, using three indicators. Many settings can be configured in the expert settings. There are icons on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph in the form of icons and arrows, as well as lines. There are different types of icons. It works fine in the tester by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Trades using a
Trade of coefficient
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a time frame greater than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal trends strategies or against them, your choice. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of icons and vertical lines. There are only two types of badges. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default
Binary scalper 113
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
This is an advanced trend indicator designed to accurately identify reversals and the beginning of trend movements. With this tool, you will be able to receive high-quality signals for entering and exiting the market, minimizing false entry points and increasing the profitability of transactions. The indicator is suitable for any assets (currency pairs, stocks, indices) and time intervals, from minute to daily charts.
Indic figer patter
Dmitriy Konogorov
Indicateurs
Multi-functional Pattern Indicator: Your Assistant for Successful Trading Looking for a tool to help you identify the most critical market patterns and improve your trading decisions? Our indicator is a versatile assistant for traders of any level. Automatic Detection and Plotting: The indicator automatically analyzes the chart and highlights patterns, saving you from the hassle of searching for them manually.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis