Roger PBMA

Roger PBMA EA using pullback strategy using moving average trend, it follow the trend with predefined value for best performance trading experience.

Using default SL 30 pips and TP 33 pips, you can adjust this setting depend on timeframe you using, the bigger timeframe the bigger SL and TP.


This robot comes with feature :

1. Time Filter ( Server Time).

2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust martingale multiplier and maximum lot for every trade.

3. Advanced Trailing Stop, Breakeven and Lock Profit.

4. Partial Close.

5. Lot setting based on the risk per trade or fixed lot.

6. Moving Average range filter.


