Nasdaq Futures

One of the best robots has appeared to the public, a non-martingale robot with a fixed stop loss can make your account grow rapidly. It just takes a patience and trust to get what you want.

This EA using special technic to trade on NASDAQ 100 pair only, every trade using SL 30 pips and trailing stop to maximize profit.

Every transaction is single order not layer or martingale layer.

There is a backtest result for full year 2022 with an excellent result just for 100usd (0,1 lot) balance and it grow 5100% for one year, test under monex broker MT4 platform with NASDAQ 100 tickdata from tickstory history database.

Please note that this EA designed, research and planned based on the NASDAQ 100 market character and behaviour.

This EA is low risk and long term EA and Your account safety is our priority.





Demo Performance :

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2026599





Thank You