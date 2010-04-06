Pips Keeper

Pips Keeper is a sophisticated Forex trade manager expert advisor designed to enhance trading efficiency and optimize profit-taking strategies. With its intuitive functionality, this EA empowers traders to automate the process of closing profitable positions at predefined profit thresholds, thereby maximizing returns and minimizing risks.

Key Features:

1. Threshold-based Profit Closure: Pips Keeper enables traders to set customizable profit thresholds, allowing for the automatic closure of profitable positions once a desired profit level is reached. This feature ensures that traders can lock in gains without the need for manual intervention, enhancing overall trading efficiency.

2. Selective Position Management: The EA offers flexibility in position management by providing options to include all profitable positions or only those with specific identifiers such as magic numbers or comments. This selective approach allows traders to tailor their profit-taking strategies according to their individual trading preferences and objectives.

3. Real-time Monitoring: Pips Keeper continuously monitors market conditions and the performance of open positions in real-time. This proactive approach enables the EA to swiftly identify opportunities to capitalize on profit potential and execute timely closure actions, thereby maximizing profitability.

4. Risk Management: In addition to profit optimization, Pips Keeper prioritizes risk management by allowing traders to set stop-loss levels and implement trailing stop functionalities. By employing these risk mitigation measures, traders can safeguard against potential losses and preserve capital during volatile market conditions.

5. User-friendly Interface: Pips Keeper features a user-friendly interface that facilitates easy customization of settings and parameters. Traders can conveniently adjust profit thresholds, select position criteria, and monitor trade activity through a simple and intuitive dashboard.

6. Compatibility and Integration: The EA is compatible with various trading platforms and can be seamlessly integrated into existing trading systems. Whether trading manually or using other automated strategies, Pips Keeper complements traders' existing workflows and enhances overall trading performance.

Overall, Pips Keeper represents a powerful tool for Forex traders seeking to optimize profit-taking strategies and streamline trade management processes. By automating the closure of profitable positions based on predefined criteria, this expert advisor empowers traders to achieve greater consistency, efficiency, and profitability in their trading endeavors.


