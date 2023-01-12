Karla Two MT4

Karla Two is a fully automated Expert Advisor that operates on advanced Neural Network. It requires very little setup and no supervision afterwards. Once attached to EURJPY H1 chart it will automatically trades following symbols:

EURJPY, AUDUSD, EURAUD, AUDJPY and AUDNZD

Being an Artificial Intelligence you can most certainly say that it has a brain on its own. Having said that it can spot and determine the right entry points in a matter of milliseconds. All the supporting tools it uses like - trend & volume indicators, supply & demand indicators as well as price action indicator are custom built. Machine learning helps preventing mistakes that has or potentially could have been made in the past. Over time it will adapt to the market conditions if needed so there shouldn't be any need for further updates.

INPUTS :

The aren't any relatable inputs that need further optimization so I recommend to use default settings. Karla Two runs on EURJPY H1 chart and trades all the other symbols automatically.

SIGNAL :

Here's a live signal of Karla Two running of default settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1776313

(PLEASE NOTE that past performance does not guarantee future gains)