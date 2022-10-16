The Trend TRN trend indicator works using a special algorithm and a set of indicators. It finds the current trend based on many factors.





Trend TRN entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes.





A simple and convenient indicator. The user can easily see the trends. You can use this indicator alone or in combination with other indicators according to your strategy.





The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news.