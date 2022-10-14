Twin Hunters
- Experts
- Ryu--ro- Bando-
- Version: 1.4
- Mise à jour: 14 octobre 2022
Twin Hunters is a bit risky but very profitble Expert Adviser.
Features
- This EA trades on both Trend Following and Contrarian Trading strategies, so it gains you profit in any market conditions.
- Frequent trades (it trades multiple times if the market conditions match).
- Weekend Filter
Recommendation
- Symbol : XAU/USD
- Timeframe : 15M
- Minimum deposit : 5,000$
- Low spread broker
Settings
|Setting
|Instruction
|visual
|If TRUE, information board is activated
*When in use of strategy tester, it'll be quicker if the visual is FALSE
|Spread
|Spread filter
|Start_Lot
|Lot for first entry
|Money_Management
|If TRUE, the EA manages first entry lot with deposit as set below
|Lots_per_Amount
|Amount for each minimum lot
|Coefficient_for_averaging
|Coefficient for lot when averaging
|Keep_minimum_rate
|If TRUE, the EA keeps the newest entry's rate in total lots set as below
*In averaging, the more entries done the less the newest entry's rate gets, so TP line gets far
|Minimum_rate
|Percentage (rate) in total lots
|Manage_with_Percent
|If TRUE, the EA manages Stop Loss and swiches Safe Mode which moves TP lines closer with loss percentage set as below
|SL_Percent
|Loss percentage for Stop Loss
|Risk_Percent
|Loss percentage for Safe Mode
|Manage_with_Amount
|If TRUE, the EA manages Stop Loss and swiches Safe Mode which moves TP lines closer with amount set as below
|SL_Amount
|Loss Amount for Stop Loss
|Risk_Amount
|Loss Amount for Safe Mode
|Manage_with_Amount_per_Lots
|If TRUE, the EA manages Stop Loss and swiches Safe Mode which moves TP lines closer with amount per lots set as below
*Recommended with Money Management
|SL_per_Amount
|Loss Amount per lots for Stop Loss
|Risk_per_Amount
|Loss Amount per lots for Safe Mode
|TP_Against_Single
|Pips for TP: Against-Trend entry (single)
|TP_Against_Multi
|Pips for TP: Against-Trend entry (multi)
|TP_Follow_Single
|Pips for TP : Trend-Follow entry (single)
|TP_Follow_Single
|Pips for TP : Trend-Follow entry (multi)
|TP_Plus_when_Stong
|Pips added in strong trend
|TP_Against_Multi_No_Vola
|Pips for TP : in less volatility
|TP_Safe
|Pips for TP : in Safe Mode
|Grid_Distance
|Distance for grid trade
|Less_Volatility
|Pips for No_Vola Mode
*If ATR is less than the pips set here, Safe Mode will be active