EurJpy Booster Robot

Hello traders,

Many traders lost confidence in trading traditional currency pairs like EURJPY because most EAs that have been pretended to be profitable crashed recently. But thanks to the EURJPY Booster Robot, you can trust forex trading again. In fact the Robot consists of non-martingale and non-grid trading system. The EURJPY Booster Robot combines three complementary strategies, based on a Main Mode and 2 optional strategies. The Robot trades are opened according to the main market trend. 

The settings allow for many combinations of successful trading schemes, where profit from the Main Mode can be evermore boosted by the 2 other strategies (or by only one of them), but traders has to watch deposit load and drawdown. The main settings are :

1- Enable Time Filter : defines, activate or desactivate the timeframe for trading activity,

2- Main Mode (always ON) : lots, TakeProfit and StopLoss ; 

3- Optional Settings :

   3.1- Money management (true or false, risk input);

   3.2- CloseInReverse : closes open trade regardless of being in profit or in loss, at the opening of an opposite trade,   

   3-3-  CloseAll_At_FirstSL : closes all buy or sell open trades at the first stop loss met by one of the trading strategies,

   3-4- CloseAll_At_FirstTP : closes all buy or sell open trades at the fist take profit met by one of the trading strategies,

4- Main Mode : lots, TakeProfit and StopLoss;

5- Booster strategy1 : enable or disable, lots, TakeProfit and StopLoss;

6- Booster strategy2 : enable or disable, lots, TakeProfit and StopLoss;

The Robot works on EURJPY currency pair and provides good results for timeframe H1; 

The Robot may not work on other currency pairs or may not provide good results for them.

Other settings are provided in the comments section and are suitable for timeframe H1.

Backtest is possible, and starts from 1st january 2022, onwards.

Tips: the Main Mode is always ON and can't be desactivated, but sometimes the 2 others strategies may reveal to be more profitable than the Main Mode, in this case you can set the trade lots associated to the Main mode at minimum (e.g.: 0.01 lot) while increasing the trade lots for the 2 other trading strategies.


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURJPY and EURUSD
  • Timeframe: EURJPY : H1 and EURUSD : H4
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Account type: Raw or Standard.
  • Every trade can be protected with SL and TP 
  • CloseInReverse feature can be used instead of SL
  • Money Management (autolot) function incorporated
  • Default settings works
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


