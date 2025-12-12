Propfirm Equity Protector Pro

Smart Equity Protector (PropFirm Edition)

Smart Daily Risk Guardian (PropFirm Edition) is a professional account equity protection and risk-management utility for MetaTrader 4.

This Expert Advisor is designed to protect trading accounts from excessive losses by monitoring account equity in real time and automatically closing trades when predefined risk limits are reached.

⚠️ This product does NOT open trades and does NOT generate trading signals.

It works as a safety and protection system for manual and automated trading.

Why Use Smart Daily Risk Guardian?

When trading manually or using automated strategies, unexpected situations can occur:

High market volatility

News spikes

Strategy or EA malfunction

Trading while away from the screen

This EA acts as an emergency protection layer to help prevent accounts from violating risk rules, especially on prop-firm accounts.

Main Features

🟢 ENABLE

Turns protection ON

🟡 DISABLE

Turns protection OFF



Temporarily pauses protection

(Use only if you know what you’re doing)

🔴 KILL (Emergency Button)

Instantly:

Closes all open trades

Stops further trading

Locks the account for safety





Works With Any Strategy

Compatible with any EA or manual trading

Ideal for accounts running multiple robots

Suitable for VPS and unattended trading

✔ Clear & Easy-to-Read Dashboard

Large dashboard panel

Shows: Daily loss used Remaining daily allowance Overall drawdown Account equity Current status (ACTIVE / LOCKED)

Dashboard size and colors are fully customizable

How It Works

You set your daily and overall risk limits The EA continuously monitors account equity If losses reach your limit: Trades are closed automatically

Trading is locked to protect the account

No manual action is required.

Important Notes

❌ This EA does not open or manage trades

❌ No martingale, grid, scalping, or trading logic

✅ Designed for risk control only

✅ Suitable for demo and live accounts

✅ Ideal for prop-firm traders

Disclaimer & Risk Notice

Trading involves risk.

This Expert Advisor is provided “as is” and is intended solely as a risk-management tool.

The developer is not responsible for trading losses, execution delays, platform issues, broker problems, or incorrect usage.

No software can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.