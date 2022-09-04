Arrow indicator to EA

If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.





What does the utility do?





It creates a EA file with your indicator signals in a few easy steps:

install the indicator with the needed settings on the chart; Select a signal for buy; Select a signal for sell; get the clicker file !

Then you install the file of the EA in the folder Experts and update the terminal.

Attention! Set the indicator settings as you need and the same settings will be taken into the EA

Settings of the resulting EA:





Bar for the signal (open or closed);

Delay (sec) from the bar open time;

Lot

SL and TP

Magic

Limitation on the maximum orders count in the market

Close orders when there is a reversal signal (Yes/No)

Please write in the product discussion what functions you would like to see in the created EA



