Arrow indicator to EA

If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you. 

What does the utility do? 

It creates a EA file with your indicator signals in a few easy steps:
  1. install the indicator with the needed settings on the chart;
  2. Select a signal for buy; 
  3. Select a signal for sell; 
  4. get the clicker file !

Then you install the file of the EA in the folder Experts and update the terminal. 

Attention! Set the indicator settings as you need and the same settings will be taken into the EA 

Settings of the resulting EA: 

  •  Bar for the signal (open or closed);
  •  Delay (sec) from the bar open time; 
  •  Lot
  •  SL and TP 
  •  Magic
  •  Limitation on the maximum orders count in the market
  • Close orders when there is a reversal signal (Yes/No)
Please write in the product discussion what functions you would like to see in the created EA

Avis 10
Winston Sim Siong Khim
270
Winston Sim Siong Khim 2025.09.28 15:06 
 

so far this is the best indicator to EA converter, possible to add distance(pips) in the number of max orders so that it would be extra perfect, thank you for sharing !

31081972 Шаповалов Константин
35
31081972 Шаповалов Константин 2025.09.11 14:14 
 

Советник действительно создается в три клика, отлично.

Sukru Denizgezen
221
Sukru Denizgezen 2023.04.17 09:18 
 

Harika bir program çok teşekkür sevgiler

R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur R 2EMA Color pour MT4 fournit des signaux de trading solides basés sur le croisement de 2 EMA. Points clés Lorsque le prix croise et clôture au-dessus des deux EMA vertes, cela crée un signal d'achat. Lorsque le prix croise et clôture au-dessus des deux EMA rouges, cela crée un signal commercial de vente. L'indicateur R 2EMA Color Forex permet de déterminer encore plus facilement quand il est temps d'acheter et de vendre Un signal d'achat se produit lorsque les 2 lignes EMA devie
FREE
Plus de l'auteur
Clicker
Sofiia Butenko
Utilitaires
If you need a clicker on the signals of any arrow indicator - this utility will definitely help you. And the clicks themselves are no different from clicks made manually. There is even a random delay between clicks to make it even more realistic!  This free product has the same principle of creating an Expert Advisor based on an arrow indicator What does the utility do?  It creates a clicker file with your indicator signals in a few easy steps: install the indicator with the needed settings on
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilitaires
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Filtrer:
