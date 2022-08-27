Code U571

We like stable trading and avoid short-term profits
We like long-term trading and put an end to dangerous gambling

After 2 years of continuous monitoring by our R & D team
Found the fluctuation law of some varieties, which is a very surprising law!

Code U571, create value according to exchange rate fluctuations
It does not use complex indicators and complex algorithms

1: Please use it directly. The parameter has been defaulted
2: Please use the 15m window
3: Please use the recommended varieties (described in the parameter interface)
4: If your variety has suffix, please add suffix symbol
5: Fund: usd1000-2000(Please select AUTO=2000)

6: Standard or ECN accounts can be use


