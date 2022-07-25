Vini MT4

5

The Expert Advisor is fully automated, trades in all sessions (full-time), using a strategy based on candlestick patterns:

  • Bullish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hammer pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three White Soldiers, Piercing Line, Morning Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Hammer and Meeting Lines;
  • Bearish Patterns: Reversal Composite Candles (similar to the Hanging Man pattern, but it uses the composite candle instead the single candle), Three Black Crows, Dark Cloud Cover, Evening Doji, Engulfing, Harami, Evening Star, Hanging Man and Meeting Lines.


Real account monitoring

Follow the EA operating in real conditions, using Automatic Settings: Vini MT4 Signal.


Recommendations and features

  • To trade on all symbols of this strategy, an account balance from 5K is recommended;
  • The EA must be attached to the symbol's M5 chart, so it can operate normally on up to 4 timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1);
  • The conditions for opening and closing positions and the movement of the trailing stop are checked with each new bar;
  • The EA can manage simultaneously, without conflicts, open positions from 2 settings files for the same symbol: one defined automatically and the other defined by the user;
  • Before attaching the EA, make sure the symbol has at least 6 months of historical data.

Risk management

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit;
  • Each position is only opened when the trade signal occurs;
  • The Risk/Reward (R/R) ratio is 1:1, and losing positions are not kept open indefinitely, hoping for the market to reverse;
  • The set R/R is 0.20% per trade. When it is not possible to use this R/R (due to the small amount deposited), the minimum lot is used;
  • If there are open positions and a reversal signal is identified on the same timeframe, the positions will be closed;
  • Option to set daily profit and loss limits for the account (check performed at each new bar);
  • Option to set a profit limit for closing all open positions of the symbol (check performed at each new bar).


The specifications of the symbols can vary greatly for each broker, and, consequently, the risks involved in their trades also vary. Therefore, it is extremely important to test each symbol to confirm whether these risks are compatible with the strategy and amount deposited.


Symbols

  • Indices: DE40 (Dax 40), JP225 (Nikkei 225), US30 (Dow Jones), US500 (S&P 500) and USTECH (Nasdaq 100);
  • Currency Pairs: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD and USDJPY;
  • Metals: XAGUSD and XAUUSD;
  • Energies: BRENT and WTI;
  • Stocks: AAPL (Apple Inc.), AMZN (Amazon.com Inc.), DAL (Delta Air Lines), GM (General Motors Company), META (Meta Platforms Inc.), MSFT (Microsoft Corp.), NVDA (Nvidia Corp.), PYPL (PayPal Holdings Inc.) and TSLA (Tesla Inc.).


Input parameters

> Risk

  • Settings Mode: if you want the EA to select parameter settings automatically, select Preset (this option ignores the parameter settings entered by the user in the Levels and Signals groups); if you want to use your own parameter settings and perform optimizations, select User; if your broker uses a different nomenclature and the EA cannot identify the symbol, select it from the list of this parameter to use the most appropriate settings (this option ignores the parameter settings entered by the user in the Levels and Signals groups);
  • Positions Risk Mode: select Percentage or Fixed Lot;
  • Positions Risk Size: percentage of capital or lot size that EA will use in each trade, according to the option selected in the previous parameter.

> Limits

  • Global Daily Profit Limit: set a maximum daily profit percentage for the account (considering open and closed positions), or enter zero if you do not want to enable this option (check performed at each new bar);
  • Global Daily Loss Limit: set a maximum daily loss percentage for the account (considering open and closed positions), or enter zero if you do not want to enable this option (check performed at each new bar);
  • Close Symbol Positions At Profit: set a maximum profit percentage for closing all open positions of the symbol, or enter zero if you do not want to enable this option (check performed at each new bar).

The percentages of the input parameters Global Daily Profit Limit and Global Daily Loss Limit must be the same for all symbols that will be traded.

> Levels

  • Indicator Periods: select the period of the indicators;
  • Indicator Factors: select one of the available options;
  • Trading Level Mode: select a strategy for trading;
  • Trading Levels: select one of the available options.

> Signals

  • Trading Mode: select the trade type or disable trade for the timeframe;
  • Candle Range: select an option to calculate the range;
  • Candle Size: minimum size (height) of the range - percentage of ATR;
  • Candle Body: parameter used to calculate the minimum size of the candle body;
  • Shadow Big: percentage of Candle Size;
  • Shadow Small: percentage of Shadow Big.


Optimization

The trading hours of the symbols can vary for each broker, which will require specific settings files (.set) for the broker and symbol. See an example of how the EA can be optimized in the Comments tab (comment 3) . . .



Avis 2
YoG12
416
YoG12 2024.04.19 06:48 
 

The back-test results are not very good, but the EA earns well in the real world. It can trade Gold and Indices as well as forex pairs. I am happy with Vini MT4.

Sofia Terrivel
28
Sofia Terrivel 2025.05.20 16:02 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5194
Réponse du développeur Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira 2025.05.20 17:50
Olá! Antes de mais nada, agradeço sinceramente por ter adquirido o robô de trading para MT4 e pelo seu feedback positivo. Fico muito feliz em saber que está gostando do expert advisor. Sempre que precisar de suporte técnico ou tiver qualquer dúvida, pode entrar em contacto diretamente comigo pelo e‑mail: vinicius‑fx@hotmail.com. Além disso, disponibilizamos também dois canais no próprio site MQL5: Página de Discussão do Produto (aba “Discussão”):
https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/83043#!tab=comments Canal de Mensagens Pessoais:
https://www.mql5.com/pt/users/sofiaterrivel/messages Como trabalho de forma independente, me esforço para garantir um atendimento personalizado e ágil. Procuro responder todas as solicitações em até 24 horas, mas fazendo o possível para resolver ainda mais rapidamente. Fique à vontade para enviar suas perguntas ou detalhes sobre qualquer necessidade técnica. Estou aqui para ajudar a garantir que sua experiência com o EA seja a melhor possível! Desejo-lhe ótimos resultados e sucesso em suas operações. Que a estratégia traga bons frutos à sua jornada no trading! Atenciosamente.
YoG12
416
YoG12 2024.04.19 06:48 
 

The back-test results are not very good, but the EA earns well in the real world. It can trade Gold and Indices as well as forex pairs. I am happy with Vini MT4.

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5194
Réponse du développeur Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira 2024.04.19 12:33
Thank you for your comment!! Good luck!! 👍
