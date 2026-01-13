Boom Crash Divergence Tool

An MT5 divergence scanner that automatically finds divergence / hidden divergence between price and a chosen oscillator, then draws the matching trendlines/channels in the indicator window and can alert you when the line is crossed.

Key features (simple)

  • Auto Divergence Detection

    • Bullish divergence: price makes a lower low while oscillator makes a higher low (possible reversal up).

    • Bearish divergence: price makes a higher high while oscillator makes a lower high (possible reversal down).

  • Hidden divergence (called “convergence” in settings)

    • Finds continuation-style setups (useful for trend trading).

  • Works with many oscillators

    • RSI (default), MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Momentum, ADX, ATR, AO/AC, OBV, etc.

  • Clear visuals

    • Draws trendlines and optional channels (parallel / regression / std-dev channel).

    • Shows buy/sell arrows on detected swing points.

  • Noise reduction

    • Uses T3 smoothing on the oscillator line to reduce false pivots on volatile markets (handy for Boom/Crash).

  • Alerts

    • Popup, push notification, email, sound, optional external program launch, plus optional advanced alerts (Telegram/Discord/etc via DLL).

  • Performance controls

    • Limits bars processed to keep the indicator fast.

How it works (logic overview)

  1. Calculates the selected oscillator (or selected price source).

  2. Applies T3 smoothing to produce a cleaner oscillator curve.

  3. Detects swing highs/lows using “left/right strength” (how many bars on each side must be lower/higher).

  4. Compares recent swings:

    • For regular divergence and hidden divergence

  5. Draws trendlines/channels for the detected setups and optionally triggers alerts when the line is crossed.

Note: swing points are confirmed only after the “right-side” bars are complete, which helps reduce noise.

Oscillator selector (Osc)

Use Osc to choose what the tool compares against price:

1 AC, 2 AD, 3 ADX, 4 ATR, 5 AO, 6 BearsPower, 7 BullsPower, 8 CCI, 9 DeMarker, 10 Force, 11 Momentum, 12 MFI, 13 MACD, 14 MAO, 15 OBV, 16 RVI, 17 StdDev, 18 Stochastic, 19 Volume, 20 Close, 21 Open, 22 High, 23 Low, 24 (H+L)/2, 25 (H+L+C)/3, 26 (H+L+2C)/4, 27 (O+C+H+L)/4, 28 (O+C)/2, 29 RSI, 30 RBCI, 31 FTLM, 32 STLM, 33 JRSX, 34 RSI, 35 Williams %R.

Inputs (parameters) — with plain-English descriptions

A) Core detection

  • Osc (int, default: 29) — Which oscillator/source to use for divergence (see list above).

  • TH (bool, default: true) — Enable high-side (bearish) divergence checks.

  • TL (bool, default: true) — Enable low-side (bullish) divergence checks.

  • trend (bool, default: true) — Draw basic oscillator trendlines (not only divergence).

  • convergen (bool, default: true) — Enable hidden divergence detection.

  • Complect (int, default: 1) — Visual set/slot used in object names & styling (helps separate drawings).

  • _qSteps (int, default: 1) — How many “recent setups” to draw/scan (max 3).

  • _BackSteph (int, default: 0) — Skip this many swing points back before starting (highs).

  • _BackStepl (int, default: 0) — Skip this many swing points back before starting (lows).

  • BackStep (int, default: 0) — One value to override both back-step settings above.

B) Swing-point (pivot) sensitivity

  • LevDPl (int, default: 5) — Left-side strength: bars to the left that must confirm a swing point.

  • LevDPr (int, default: 1) — Right-side strength: bars to the right that must confirm a swing point.

  • LeftStrong (bool, default: false) — If true , equal-values on the left are treated as “strong” (fewer duplicate pivots).

  • RightStrong (bool, default: true) — If true , equal-values on the right are treated as “strong”.

C) Indicator calculation settings

  • period (int, default: 8) — Main period used by many oscillators (and RSI used for alerts).

  • applied_price (int, default: 4) — Price type used by some indicators (commonly Close).

  • mode (int, default: 0) — Buffer/line index for multi-line indicators (example: MACD line vs signal).

  • ma_method (ENUM_MA_METHOD, default: MODE_SMA) — MA method used by some calculations (e.g., StdDev).

  • ma_shift (int, default: 0) — MA shift used by some calculations.

MACD-only

  • fast_ema_period (int, default: 12) — MACD fast EMA.

  • slow_ema_period (int, default: 26) — MACD slow EMA.

  • signal_period (int, default: 9) — MACD signal SMA/EMA period.

Stochastic-only

  • Kperiod (int, default: 13) — %K period.

  • Dperiod (int, default: 5) — %D period.

  • slowing (int, default: 3) — Slowing factor.

  • price_field (ENUM_STO_PRICE, default: 0) — Price field for Stochastic.

Smoothing

  • T3_Period (int, default: 1) — T3 smoothing length (higher = smoother).

  • b (double, default: 0.7) — T3 smoothing factor (controls smoothness/lag).

D) Drawing options (look & behavior)

  • TrendLine (bool, default: true) — Master switch for drawing the lines.

  • Trend_Down (bool, default: true) — Show downtrend/bearish-side drawings.

  • Trend_Up (bool, default: true) — Show uptrend/bullish-side drawings.

  • HandyColour (bool, default: true) — Auto-color lines based on setup/step.

  • Highline (color, default: Red) — Manual color for high-side lines (if auto-color off).

  • Lowline (color, default: DeepSkyBlue) — Manual color for low-side lines (if auto-color off).

  • ChannelLine (bool, default: true) — Draw a parallel “channel” style line.

  • Trend (int, default: 0) — Direction filter: 1 only up, -1 only down, 0 both.

  • Channel (bool, default: false) — Use a classic channel object style.

  • Regression (bool, default: false) — Use regression channel mode.

  • RayH (bool, default: true) — Extend high-side channel/line to the right.

  • RayL (bool, default: true) — Extend low-side channel/line to the right.

  • ChannelH (color, default: Red) — High-side channel color.

  • ChannelL (color, default: DeepSkyBlue) — Low-side channel color.

  • STDwidthH (double, default: 1.0) — StdDev channel width (high-side).

  • STDwidthL (double, default: 1.0) — StdDev channel width (low-side).

  • Back (int, default: -1) — Reserved/legacy parameter (not essential for normal use).

  • code_buy (int, default: 159) — Wingdings code for the “buy” arrow symbol.

  • code_sell (int, default: 159) — Wingdings code for the “sell” arrow symbol.

E) Performance

  • _showBars (int, default: 1000) — Bars to visually work with.

  • bars_limit (int, default: 1000) — Bars to calculate per tick (speed control).

F) Alerts

  • SIGNAL_BAR (int, default: 1) — Which bar is used to confirm/trigger alerts ( 1 = closed bar).

  • popup_alert (bool, default: false) — MT5 popup alert.

  • notification_alert (bool, default: false) — Push notification.

  • email_alert (bool, default: false) — Email alert.

  • play_sound (bool, default: false) — Play a sound.

  • sound_file (string, default: "") — Sound file name.

  • start_program (bool, default: false) — Launch an external program on alert.

  • program_path (string, default: "") — Path to the program executable.

  • advanced_alert (bool, default: false) — Advanced alert via DLL (Telegram/Discord/etc).

  • advanced_key (string, default: "") — Key for advanced alert service.

  • AlertsSection / Comment2 / Comment3 / Comment4 (string) — UI separators/info text (no trading logic impact).

Practical advantages for Boom/Crash traders

  • Saves time: no manual divergence drawing.

  • Cleaner signals on fast, spiky markets thanks to pivot confirmation + smoothing.

  • Flexible: switch oscillator types without changing the workflow.

  • No alert spam: it tracks last alerted line/time to avoid duplicates.

