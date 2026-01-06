Overview: Raven EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capitalize on market volatility. Unlike traditional indicators that lag behind price action, Raven uses a precision entry mechanism based on Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders. This ensures that you enter the market exactly when the price is moving with momentum.

To ensure consistent performance and recover from drawdowns, Raven incorporates a smart Martingale logic specifically calibrated to turn potential losses into profits during market corrections.

How It Works:

Entry Strategy: The EA places pending orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) at specific distances from the current price. It aims to catch the breakout movement. Position Management: Once an order is triggered, Raven manages the trade purely by algorithm. Recovery Logic: If the market reverses against the initial position, the EA activates its Martingale recovery system, opening additional positions at calculated steps to average the entry price and close the basket of trades in profit.

Key Features:

Non-Lagging Entries: Uses pure price action with pending orders.

Flexible Strategy: Works on both trending and ranging markets due to the recovery mechanism.

Fully Customizable: You can adjust the distance of pending orders, martingale multiplier, and lot sizes.

Easy Setup: Plug and play. No complex installation required.

Recommendations:

Currency Pairs: Recommended for [Sebutkan Pair, misal: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD].

Timeframe: [M15 or H1].

Minimum Balance: Recommended $500 for Cent accounts or $1000 for Standard accounts (due to Martingale usage).

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts are recommended for better execution of pending orders.

VPS: A VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.

Input Parameters:

Base Lot: Starting lot size for the first order.

Stop Distance: Distance (in points) to place Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders.

Take Profit: Profit target in points.

Martingale Multiplier: Coefficient for the next trade volume (e.g., 1.5 or 2.0).

Max Drawdown: Equity protection settings.

Magic Number: Unique ID for the EA to manage its own trades.

Risk Warning: This EA uses a Martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a loss. While this can be highly profitable, it also carries a higher risk than fixed-lot strategies. Please use proper money management and test on a demo account first to find the settings that suit your risk appetite.