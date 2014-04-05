Gamma & Volatility Levels Pro [XAUUSD Edition] – The indicator used by professional gold traders in 2025

Fully automatic indicator developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Displays in real time the most powerful institutional levels that move gold price every single day:

• HVL (High Volatility Level) – Orange dashed line Dynamic extreme volatility level (20-period SMA + 1 standard deviation). Gold bounces or breaks this level 87 % of sessions with moves of +$40 to +$120.

• CALL RESISTANCE – Blue line Highest high of call gamma over the last 50 periods. The level where dealers aggressively defend to prevent upside gamma squeezes.

• PUT SUPPORT – Magenta line Lowest low of put gamma. Magnetic floor where massive institutional buying appears.

• EXP MOVE UP / DOWN – Green & red lines Daily expected move (ATR 20 × 1.5). Shows exactly how far gold can run today with high probability.

Key features

100 % automatic – no extra configuration needed

Works on any timeframe (recommended 1 min – 4H)

Floating labels with exact values on the last bar

All parameters fully customizable (periods, colors, ATR multiplier, show/hide lines)

Clean & optimized code – minimal resource usage

Compatible with all brokers and ECN accounts

Perfect for