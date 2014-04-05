Gamma Volatility Levels

Gamma & Volatility Levels Pro [XAUUSD Edition] – The indicator used by professional gold traders in 2025

Fully automatic indicator developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Displays in real time the most powerful institutional levels that move gold price every single day:

• HVL (High Volatility Level) – Orange dashed line Dynamic extreme volatility level (20-period SMA + 1 standard deviation). Gold bounces or breaks this level 87 % of sessions with moves of +$40 to +$120.

• CALL RESISTANCE – Blue line Highest high of call gamma over the last 50 periods. The level where dealers aggressively defend to prevent upside gamma squeezes.

• PUT SUPPORT – Magenta line Lowest low of put gamma. Magnetic floor where massive institutional buying appears.

• EXP MOVE UP / DOWN – Green & red lines Daily expected move (ATR 20 × 1.5). Shows exactly how far gold can run today with high probability.

Key features

  • 100 % automatic – no extra configuration needed
  • Works on any timeframe (recommended 1 min – 4H)
  • Floating labels with exact values on the last bar
  • All parameters fully customizable (periods, colors, ATR multiplier, show/hide lines)
  • Clean & optimized code – minimal resource usage
  • Compatible with all brokers and ECN accounts

Perfect for

  • Gold scalping & day trading
  • Anticipating gamma squeezes 24-48 h in advance
  • High-probability swing entries
  • Trading COMEX gold futures & options with institutional edge

Produits recommandés
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Indicateurs
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Indicateur Tableau de Bord MT5 Il s'agit d'un indicateur personnalisé créé pour la plateforme MT5 afin de donner aux traders une vue complète de ce qui se passe sur le marché. Il utilise des données en temps réel pour analyser le marché et afficher toutes les informations nécessaires pour réussir vos transactions. INSTALLATION : Avant d’attacher cet indicateur à votre graphique, allez dans le panneau « Observation du marché » de votre MT5 et MASQUEZ toutes les paires de de
Pip Movement Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Restez en avance sur l’élan du marché avec le Pip Movement Alert MT5, un indicateur polyvalent multi-devises conçu pour suivre et alerter les traders sur des mouvements précis en pips à travers plusieurs symboles, idéal pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Loué dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et mis en avant dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa capacité à détecter les changements soudains du
FREE
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
NomadAI
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
Introducing Nomad AI: Your Expert Navigator for the Forex Markets Nomad AI is not just another grid trading system; it's an evolutionary approach that thrives in the real-world market. Designed to tap into the market's natural flow, Nomad AI eschews the traditional retrospective fitting approach. Instead, it leverages genuine market inefficiencies, turning the unpredictable market waves to your advantage with a strategy that's as mobile and adaptable as the nomad for which it's named. 3 copy o
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Gann Box est un outil puissant et polyvalent conçu pour aider les traders à identifier et exploiter les niveaux clés du marché. Cet indicateur permet de dessiner un rectangle sur le graphique, qui est automatiquement divisé en plusieurs zones avec des niveaux stratégiques  0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . Lorsque le prix touche un de ces niveaux, des alertes se déclenchent, offrant ainsi une aide précieuse pour les décisions de trading. Vous savez instantanément l'évolution du marché par ra
RSI Pro Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
Indicateurs
The ONLY RSI Indicator You'll Ever Need - Works with ANY Broker, ANY Symbol! Finally, an RSI indicator that automatically adapts to YOUR broker's symbol naming conventions!   Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, or Stock Indices - this universal indicator detects and monitors related symbols automatically. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY Auto-Detects Broker Patterns : Works with ANY broker suffix (.m, .pro, .raw, etc.) All Asset Classes : Forex, Metals (Gold/Silver), Crypto,
FREE
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
Market Steps MT5
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Market Steps est conçu et construit sur la base des corrélations temps/prix de Gann et optimisé par des règles de Price Action spécifiques au marché Forex. Il utilise les concepts de flux d'ordres du marché pour prédire les zones de prix potentielles pour un volume élevé d'ordres.  L'indicateur Levels peut être utilisé pour le trading lui-même ou comme une combinaison pour filtrer les signaux erronés d'autres stratégies/indicateurs. Chaque trader a besoin d'un outil aussi puissant
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicateurs
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicateurs
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Maximum Minimum Candle Indicator
Carlos Daniel Vazquez Rosas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Maximum Minimum Candle indicator  is a basic indicator (but useful) that shows the highest and lowest candle in a period of time . The indicator shows the maximum candle and the minimum candle for a defined period of time. You can choose the number of candles that make up the period The indicator will show with color points  the maximum and minimum values. A message tells you when the price reaches the maximum or minimum. Parameters number_of_candles: It is the number of candles that will be c
FREE
GoldenCeres
Keve Nagy
Indicateurs
Chers traders Forex, Je suis ravi de vous présenter l’indicateur GoldenCeres, un outil qui a été essentiel dans notre parcours de trading au cours de la dernière année. Mon ami le plus proche et moi avons utilisé cet indicateur pour naviguer avec succès à travers les marchés Forex, et nous sommes maintenant impatients de le partager avec la communauté MQL5. GoldenCeres est un indicateur intuitif et convivial conçu pour les traders qui ont une certaine expérience du trading Forex. Il fournit des
MultiSymbol Triple Screen Trading System MT5
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Purpose The indicator is intended for manual multi-currency trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy. It works with any symbols located in the Market Watch window of the MT5: currencies, metals, indexes, etc. The number of instruments can be limited by capacity of the МТ5's parameters. But if desired, you can create several windows with various set of instruments and parameters. Operation Principle The indicator uses the modified Triple Screen Strategy for determining trend direction in the
Adaptive Swings EA
Joshua Eloho Edafemuno
Experts
Adaptive Swings EA Swing • Levels • Risk Managed Backtested H1 • Excellent results on XAUUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD Adaptive Swings EA is a level-based swing trading Expert Advisor that intelligently identifies market swings, aligns entries to high-probability psychological levels, and manages risk automatically. Designed to be flexible — it works beautifully for intraday trading as well as for riding multi-bar swings. No fixed profit targets — exits rely on trailing stops and time-based rules
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
RFX5 Forex Strength Meter
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RFX Forex Strength Meter is a powerful tool to trade 8 major currencies in the Forex market, U.S. Dollar ( USD ) European Euro ( EUR ) British Pound ( GBP ) Swiss Franc ( CHF ) Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Australian Dollar ( AUD ) Canadian Dollar ( CAD ) New Zealand Dollar ( NZD ) The indicator calculates the strength of each major currency using a unique and accurate formula starting at the beginning of each trading day of your broker. Any trading strategy in the Forex market can be greatly improved b
Weekday Stats
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Indicateurs
Weekday Stats Présentation : Indicateur d'analyse des prix par jour de la semaine. Un indicateur d'analyse technique quantitative développé pour l'analyse statistique des variations de prix, avec une classification des données par jour de la semaine. Cet indicateur traite les données des bougies et affiche les résultats statistiques basés sur les paramètres d'entrée de l'utilisateur. Les paramètres d'entrée permettent de définir le type et la fréquence des statistiques à calculer. Cet indicateu
Advanced Momentum Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
The   Advanced Momentum Trend   indicator is an indicator used to determine trend directions. It determines the trends by considering many factors while calculating the trend. You can use this indicator as a trend indicator or in combination with other indicators that suit your strategy. You can also use it as a stand-alone trend filtering. Thanks to the alert feature, you can instantly learn about the new trends. To View Our Other Products Go to the link:   Other Products
Engulfing goddess
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Indicateurs
Engulfing Goddess Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Discover the Engulfing Goddess Indicator , a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps traders identify engulfing candlestick patterns. This indicator is designed to provide visual signals that correspond to common patterns used in market analysis. The Engulfing Goddess Indicator is built to detect various types of engulfing patterns. It includes a range of optional filters to refine pattern detection, giving you the flexibility to cu
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard MT5
Abiodun Akeem Badmos
Indicateurs
Abbeyfx Swap Dashboard displays your broker swap/interest rate. The implied swap/interest rate differential is for all currency pairs you have in your market watch. Interest rate differential: The key factor traders consider is the difference in interest rates between two currencies involved in a pair, known as the "interest rate differential Impact on currency value: A higher interest rate typically makes a currency more attractive, causing its value to rise relative to other currencies with lo
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer: Your Ultimate Guide to Market Momentum Unlock a clearer, more intuitive way to view market trends and momentum with the Visual Trend Flux Analyzer. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to cut through market noise and provide you with a clean, visual representation of trend strength and potential reversals. Stop guessing the market's direction and start making informed decisions based on a sophisticated, multi-layered analysis. For just $30, you can eq
Justo mini indice
Pedro Augusto Escoque Marin
Indicateurs
Este indicador calcula e exibe no gráfico o preço justo do mini índice (WIN) com base em dados fundamentais do mercado. Além disso, ele traça automaticamente linhas de suporte e resistência percentuais , ajudando você a visualizar zonas importantes de preço. É como ter uma régua financeira no gráfico, mostrando onde o preço "deveria estar", de forma objetiva, considerando o cenário macroeconômico! O indicador usa uma fórmula de precificação de contratos futuros baseada em: O preço à vista do Ib
Advanced Volume Flow Indicator I SCALP
Abd Al Mouhemen Mo Haj Madoun
Indicateurs
Advanced Volume Flow Indicator A professional volume analysis tool that helps traders identify potential market reversals and trend confirmations through advanced volume flow calculations and smart filtering algorithms. Main Features Advanced volume analysis with precision filtering Real-time trade signals with price levels Smart alert system for automated trade detection Clear visual representation with color-coded volume bars Multi-timeframe optimization Professional-grade calculat
FREE
Price Statistics MT5
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez
Indicateurs
This indicator works only 5 digits Brokers. It is impossible to talk about the study of the Forex market or any market without considering of that market statistics. In this case, our indicator "price statistics" we have a new way to study our chart, giving information of the price in a range of pips you want to study for example, can we know how many times the price closes or opens into spaces 10, 20, 30, 50, 100 pips or more; and know them not only in numbers but also draws this relationship a
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
Indicateurs
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicateurs
SlopeChannelB – un outil d'analyse technique qui construit un canal de évolution des prix incliné, offrant des opportunités uniques pour évaluer la situation actuelle du marché et trouver des signaux de trading. Caractéristiques principales de l'indicateur : Canal de mouvement des prix incliné : L'indicateur aide à visualiser les niveaux de support et de résistance, qui peuvent indiquer des points de retournement potentiels ou des continuations de tendance. Couleurs variées des lignes et mi
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier Pro Version
Denis Adha
Utilitaires
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION   is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels:   This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Indicateurs
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make you
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (75)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.69 (48)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (29)
Indicateurs
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse du marché en temps réel, développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Nous avons développé Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière plus systématique et claire, dans le but d’accroître l’efficacité du trading et d’assurer la durabilité à long terme de leur stratégie. Cet outil est développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il anal
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Système de Trading d'Or (XAU/USD) sur MetaTrader 5 Pour le trader sérieux: Abordez le trading d'Or avec une méthodologie structurée et axée sur les données, combinant plusieurs facteurs d'analyse de marché. Cet outil est conçu pour soutenir votre analyse du trading d'Or. Opportunité de Prix Limitée C'est une chance de posséder Gold Sniper Scalper Pro avant que le prix n'augmente.  Le prix du produit augmentera de $50 après chaque série de 10 achats subséquents. Prix Fi
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.25 (24)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (97)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (26)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
TPTSyncX
Arief
Indicateurs
Obtenez l’indicateur AUX GRATUIT, le support EA et le guide complet, veuillez visiter – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Repérez la Tendance. Lisez le Motif. Chronométrez l'Entrée. 3 étapes en moins de 30 secondes ! Négociez sans effort — aucune analyse requise, votre assistant intelligent est prêt à simplifier votre flux de travail Fini la surcharge de graphiques. Négociez en toute confiance grâce à la détection intelligente de biais. Compatible avec toutes les devises, crypto-monnai
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Indicateurs
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Tout simplement, vous pouvez commencer à trader lorsque le mouvement des chiffres blancs — appelés « pips » — commence à apparaître à côté de la bougie actuelle. Les « pips » blancs indiquent qu’un ordre d’achat ou de vente est actuellement actif et évolue dans la bonne direction, comme le montre leur couleur blanche. Lorsque le mouvement des pips blancs s’arrête et devient vert statique, cela signale la fin de la dynamique en cours. La couleur verte des chiffres représente le profit total réal
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicateurs
SuperScalp Pro  — Scalpeur Supertrend hybride SuperScalp Pro étend le concept classique de Supertrend pour en faire un outil hybride de scalping, conçu pour des configurations court à moyen terme sur plusieurs unités de temps (M1–H1). L’indicateur combine une bande Supertrend visuellement intuitive avec plusieurs métriques de confirmation optionnelles afin de fournir des entrées à haute probabilité tout en gardant une gestion du risque simple : les niveaux de stop loss et take profit sont calcul
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (135)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
Achetez TREND PRO maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de tendance avancé Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en d
Trading System Double Trend MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Trading System Double Trend MT5 - système de trading indépendant composé de plusieurs indicateurs. Détermine la direction de la tendance générale et donne des signaux dans la direction du mouvement des prix. Peut être utilisé pour le scalping, le trading intrajournalier ou intrasemaine. Possibilités Fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et instruments de trading (Forex, crypto-monnaies, métaux, actions, indices.) Lecture visuelle simple des informations sans charger de graphique L'indicateur ne
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicateurs
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicateurs
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
AW Trend Predictor MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.76 (54)
Indicateurs
La combinaison des niveaux de tendance et de panne dans un seul système. Un algorithme d'indicateur avancé filtre le bruit du marché, détermine la tendance, les points d'entrée, ainsi que les niveaux de sortie possibles. Les signaux indicateurs sont enregistrés dans un module statistique, qui vous permet de sélectionner les outils les plus appropriés, montrant l'efficacité de l'historique des signaux. L'indicateur calcule les marques Take Profit et Stop Loss. Manuel et instruction ->   ICI   / v
Plus de l'auteur
Long Grid Remaining Candle Time
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Experts
Long Grid Remaining Candle Time – Professional XAUUSD H1 EA FREE for LATAM!   Automate gold profits with smart long grid: EMA trend, RSI momentum, ATR volatility – up to 4 safe positions, close on total profit.   $200+: Auto-lots + trailing stop   $2K+: FREE Lifetime VPS     + 1:1 Support   MT5 copy-ready – +20-30% monthly, DD<15%. DM "GOLD" for FREE SET! Get in touch to learn more about the free download and free VPS.
GridAssaultBTC
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Experts
GridAssaultBTC is an expert advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This program automates trades in the forex and cryptocurrency markets. It is designed to work on the one-hour timeframe for the BTCUSD pair, though it can be used on other symbols. When you purchase this advisor, you also get    Long Grid Remaining Candle Time   FREE! (only the first 5 purchases). The expert advisor opens buy or sell positions based on signals from simple technical indicators. These indicators include trend stren
GoldSenTelegram
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Experts
This EA is an MT5 expert advisor based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, optimized to generate buy/sell signals on any symbol (forex, crypto, etc.). Adjustable parameters include Tenkan-sen (9), Kijun-sen (26), Senkou Span B (52), and crossover thresholds to adapt to volatility. Uses Tenkan/Kijun and cloud crossovers for entries, with ATR-based stops. Plus: Sends notifications to Telegram (enter your TOKEN and CHAT ID). Conservative strategy: filter by strong trend, 1-2% risk. Ideal for
IndicatorAMV
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicateurs
Below is the English translation of the requested section of the AMV Indicator description, crafted to be professional, engaging, and suitable for the MetaTrader 5 Market. It avoids revealing sensitive details about the indicator’s internal logic, algorithms, or specific signal conditions, as requested, while highlighting its features, benefits, and usage instructions. AMV Indicator: Intuitive and Efficient Trading AMV (Advanced Market Vision) is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed t
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis