IndicatorAMV

The "AMV INDICATOR" indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to combine the logic of colored candlesticks based on the behavior of the ADX and MACD indicators (called CAM) with the calculation of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) and its associated bands. Its description is detailed below:

Overview
Purpose: The indicator seeks to identify trends and potential entry or exit points in the market by integrating trend signals (ADX and MACD) and a price reference level (VWAP). It is useful for traders who want to combine momentum analysis with a volume-based average price indicator.
Platform: Developed for MetaTrader 5 (MQ5), it is displayed directly in the price chart window.
Main Components
CAM (Analytical Momentum Candlesticks):
CAM_UP (Green): Represents bullish momentum when both the ADX and MACD are rising, indicating a strong upward trend.

CAM_PB (Yellow): Indicates a possible pullback or consolidation when both indicators are declining, suggesting a pause in the trend.

CAM_DN (Red): Signals a downtrend when the ADX rises but the MACD falls, reflecting strength in a downward direction.

CAM_CT (Blue): Shows a countertrend rally when the MACD rises but the ADX falls, indicating a temporary move against the main trend.

These candlesticks are colored on the chart according to the indicator conditions, using buffers for open, high, low, close, and color.

VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price):
VWAP Line (Blue): Calculates the volume-weighted average price since the beginning of the selected period (e.g., daily), serving as a key reference level.
Upper Band (Dotted Green): Upper band based on the standard deviation of the VWAP (default, 1 standard deviation). Lower Band (Dotted Red): Lower band based on the VWAP standard deviation (default, 1 standard deviation).

Middle Band (Dotted Gray): Middle band based on a larger standard deviation (default, 2 standard deviations).
The VWAP resets according to the defined period (daily, weekly, monthly) and is calculated up to a specified maximum number of bars.
