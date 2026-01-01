Excalibur Trend Following EA

Excalibur is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking consistent performance across multiple asset classes. Built on proven technical analysis principles, it combines ADX strength filtering, price breakout detection, and an intelligent trailing stop system to capture trending moves while protecting capital.


Core Strategy


The EA identifies strong trending conditions using the Average Directional Index (ADX) combined with a 100-period Exponential Moving Average filter. Entry signals are generated when price breaks above or below the 20-period high/low channel, confirming momentum in the direction of the trend. This dual-confirmation approach helps filter out false signals and focuses on high-probability setups.


Intelligent Multi-Asset Adaptation


Unlike traditional EAs locked to a single instrument, Excalibur automatically detects the asset type and adjusts its parameters accordingly:


- Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.): Wider stops to accommodate volatility

- Forex pairs: Optimized for typical currency movements

- Precious metals (XAU, XAG): Balanced risk parameters

- Stock indices: Adapted trailing for index behavior

- Commodities: Conservative approach for commodity markets


Dynamic Risk Management


The EA offers two stop-loss calculation methods:


1. Percentage-based: Stop loss calculated as a percentage of current price

2. ATR-based: Dynamic stops using Average True Range for volatility adaptation


This flexibility allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions automatically.


Three-Stage Trailing Stop System


Capital protection is managed through a progressive trailing stop mechanism:


Stage 1 - Breakeven: Once profit reaches 1x the initial risk, stop loss moves to breakeven plus spread coverage


Stage 2 - Candle Trailing: After 1.5x risk profit, the stop follows the previous candle low/high, locking in gains while allowing the trend to develop


This approach maximizes profit potential on winning trades while strictly limiting downside risk.


Backtested Performance


The EA has been extensively tested across multiple instruments and timeframes:


- BTCUSD: Profit Factor 1.16, Drawdown 18.48%

- XAUUSD: Profit Factor 1.97, Drawdown 3.45%, Sharpe Ratio 2.81


Results demonstrate consistent profitability with controlled drawdown across different market conditions.


Key Features


- No martingale or grid strategies

- No hedging or arbitrage

- Single position per symbol

- Fully automated operation

- Compatible with any timeframe (H4 recommended)

- Works on both netting and hedging accounts

- Low latency requirements

- Minimal CPU usage


Recommended Settings


- Timeframe: H4 (default) or H1

- Minimum deposit: $1,000 for 0.01 lot

- Recommended broker: ECN/STP with low spreads

- Symbols: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD, and other trending instruments


Parameters


Risk and Capital Protection:

- Stop Loss (% of price): Default 1.3%

- Take Profit Multiplier: Default 4.5x

- Fixed Lot Size: Default 0.02

- Use ATR for dynamic SL/TP: Default enabled


ATR Settings:

- ATR Period: Default 14

- ATR Multiplier: Default 2.0


Trend Analytics:

- Minimum ADX Strength: Default 28

- EMA Filter Period: Default 100

- Breakout Lookback Period: Default 20


Execution Engine:

- Breakeven after X times risk: Default 1.0

- Start trailing after X times risk: Default 1.5

- Safety Buffer: Default 50 points

BTC :

Stop Loss (% of price) : 1.3

Take Profit Multiplier : 4.5

Fixed Lot Size        : 0.02

Use ATR for SL/TP     : true

ATR Period            : 14

ATR Multiplier        : 2.0

ADX Strength          : 28

EMA Period            : 100

Breakout Period       : 20

Breakeven after       : 1.0x

Start trailing after  : 1.5x


XAUUSD

Stop Loss (% of price) : 1.3

Take Profit Multiplier : 4.5

Fixed Lot Size        : 0.06 or more

Use ATR for SL/TP     : true

ATR Period            : 14

ATR Multiplier        : 2.0

ADX Strength          : 28

EMA Period            : 100

Breakout Period       : 20

Breakeven after       : 1.0x

Start trailing after  : 1.5x


**Support**


For questions, optimization assistance, or feature requests, please use the Comments section or send a private message. Regular updates are provided to maintain compatibility with broker changes and platform updates.


**Risk Disclaimer**


Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

