Excalibur Trend Following EA

Excalibur is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking consistent performance across multiple asset classes. Built on proven technical analysis principles, it combines ADX strength filtering, price breakout detection, and an intelligent trailing stop system to capture trending moves while protecting capital.


Core Strategy


The EA identifies strong trending conditions using the Average Directional Index (ADX) combined with a 100-period Exponential Moving Average filter. Entry signals are generated when price breaks above or below the 20-period high/low channel, confirming momentum in the direction of the trend. This dual-confirmation approach helps filter out false signals and focuses on high-probability setups.


Intelligent Multi-Asset Adaptation


Unlike traditional EAs locked to a single instrument, Excalibur automatically detects the asset type and adjusts its parameters accordingly:


- Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.): Wider stops to accommodate volatility

- Forex pairs: Optimized for typical currency movements

- Precious metals (XAU, XAG): Balanced risk parameters

- Stock indices: Adapted trailing for index behavior

- Commodities: Conservative approach for commodity markets


Dynamic Risk Management


The EA offers two stop-loss calculation methods:


1. Percentage-based: Stop loss calculated as a percentage of current price

2. ATR-based: Dynamic stops using Average True Range for volatility adaptation


This flexibility allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions automatically.


Three-Stage Trailing Stop System


Capital protection is managed through a progressive trailing stop mechanism:


Stage 1 - Breakeven: Once profit reaches 1x the initial risk, stop loss moves to breakeven plus spread coverage


Stage 2 - Candle Trailing: After 1.5x risk profit, the stop follows the previous candle low/high, locking in gains while allowing the trend to develop


This approach maximizes profit potential on winning trades while strictly limiting downside risk.


Backtested Performance


The EA has been extensively tested across multiple instruments and timeframes:


- BTCUSD: Profit Factor 1.16, Drawdown 18.48%

- XAUUSD: Profit Factor 1.97, Drawdown 3.45%, Sharpe Ratio 2.81


Results demonstrate consistent profitability with controlled drawdown across different market conditions.


Key Features


- No martingale or grid strategies

- No hedging or arbitrage

- Single position per symbol

- Fully automated operation

- Compatible with any timeframe (H4 recommended)

- Works on both netting and hedging accounts

- Low latency requirements

- Minimal CPU usage


Recommended Settings


- Timeframe: H4 (default) or H1

- Minimum deposit: $1,000 for 0.01 lot

- Recommended broker: ECN/STP with low spreads

- Symbols: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD, and other trending instruments


Parameters


Risk and Capital Protection:

- Stop Loss (% of price): Default 1.3%

- Take Profit Multiplier: Default 4.5x

- Fixed Lot Size: Default 0.02

- Use ATR for dynamic SL/TP: Default enabled


ATR Settings:

- ATR Period: Default 14

- ATR Multiplier: Default 2.0


Trend Analytics:

- Minimum ADX Strength: Default 28

- EMA Filter Period: Default 100

- Breakout Lookback Period: Default 20


Execution Engine:

- Breakeven after X times risk: Default 1.0

- Start trailing after X times risk: Default 1.5

- Safety Buffer: Default 50 points

BTC :

Stop Loss (% of price) : 1.3

Take Profit Multiplier : 4.5

Fixed Lot Size        : 0.02

Use ATR for SL/TP     : true

ATR Period            : 14

ATR Multiplier        : 2.0

ADX Strength          : 28

EMA Period            : 100

Breakout Period       : 20

Breakeven after       : 1.0x

Start trailing after  : 1.5x


XAUUSD

Stop Loss (% of price) : 1.3

Take Profit Multiplier : 4.5

Fixed Lot Size        : 0.06 or more

Use ATR for SL/TP     : true

ATR Period            : 14

ATR Multiplier        : 2.0

ADX Strength          : 28

EMA Period            : 100

Breakout Period       : 20

Breakeven after       : 1.0x

Start trailing after  : 1.5x


**Support**


For questions, optimization assistance, or feature requests, please use the Comments section or send a private message. Regular updates are provided to maintain compatibility with broker changes and platform updates.


**Risk Disclaimer**


Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

추천 제품
Bison XAUUSD
Sivaprasanthan Kandasamy
Experts
Bison   is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. It sounds like it comes with a preset risk-to-reward ratio and adjusts the trading lot size accordingly, which would make it pretty user-friendly, especially for plug-and-play style trading. Does it have any particular risk management features, like stop loss or take profit levels? Or is it mainly focused on the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio? Also, how does i
AU 79 Gold EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (1)
Experts
AU 79 Gold EA는 금 거래를 위해 특별히 설계된 금 거래 전문 고문입니다. 5분 시간 프레임 스캘퍼이며 그 전략은 독특하고 기관에서 금을 거래하는 데 사용됩니다. 정확성을 최대화하고 위험을 최소화하기 위해 거래량이 적고 뉴스가 없는 밤에 몇 시간 동안 거래됩니다. 우리의       MQL5 그룹       실제 계정에서 EA를 백테스트하고 실행하는 데 필요한 최신 세트 파일을 다운로드하기 위해. 다른 회원들과 일일 업데이트 및 뉴스를 논의하는 비공개 그룹에 가입하실 수도 있습니다. 비공개 그룹 링크를 얻으려면 저에게 연락하세요. 마틴게일, 그리드 또는 기타 위험한 전략은 사용되지 않았습니다. 실계좌 모니터링 MT4 버전 단 $999의 기간 한정 가격 주요 특징들 Night-Time Gold Mastery: "AU 79 Gold EA"는 조용하고 볼륨이 적은 밤 시간에 번창합니다. 나머지 EA는 최적의 거래 기간 동안 금 시장의 고유한 특성을 활용하여 열심히 일하고 있습니다
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Bober Lannister MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.54 (13)
Experts
Bober Lannister MT5  - is fully automated trading robot.    This robot exists more  than 3 years and proved its work on a long term distance.  The thing is many of night scalpers on mql5 market place has been made by newbies without proper researches . Don't be fooled by beautiful tester pictures or short term results. Why Bober Lannister MT5 better then other night scalpers on mql5 market? -It trades in a wide range of night time 3-6 hours per day.  (not just 1 hour catching swaps/high spread
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
Experts
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Experts
라이브 신호 여기를 클릭하여 더 많은 정보를 확인하세요:   https://www.mql5.com/ko/users/prizmal/seller 최신 뉴스, 업데이트 및 개발 소식을 확인하려면 공식  PrizmaL 채널 을 구독하세요! 이 트레이딩 로봇은 NZDCAD 통화쌍에 맞춰 설계되었으며, RSI와 CCI를 주요 지표로 사용하는 평균 전략을 기반으로 작동합니다. 각 거래는 리스크 관리와 수익성을 향상시키기 위해 동적인 이익 실현 및 손절매 수준으로 관리됩니다. 이 전략은 IC Markets 서버의 스탠다드 계좌 유형을 기반으로 2020년부터 2025년까지의 6년간의 과거 데이터를 사용하여 최적화되었습니다. 추천사항: 통화쌍: NZDCAD 최소 입금: 300 USD 계정: 헤징 타임프레임: 아무것이나 (EA는 어드바이저 코드 내에 표시된 타임프레임을 사용합니다) 계정 유형: 스탠다드(수수료 없음), 로우(가능하지만 최적은 아님) 최상의 결과를 위해 브로커: IC
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
Synrhythmic points robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
SynRhythmic Points Robot is an innovative trading strategy based on the combination of two analytical approaches, one focusing on short-term price changes and the other on identifying stable trends and dependencies. This synergy allows for obtaining excellent signals for entering the market while minimizing the influence of random fluctuations and reducing false signals. Additionally, the EA can easily adapt to various market conditions and be automated, making it convenient for both experience
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
BesteaOne
Kai Wu
Experts
中文介绍 ​ 策略概念 多指标多周期共振 EA 是一种自动化交易系统，通过整合 多个技术指标 ​ （如 MACD 、 RSI 、均线）在 不同时间周期 ​ （如 1 小时、 4 小时、日线）上的信号，捕捉高概率交易机会。其核心理念是：当短、中、长期周期及不同类别指标（趋势、动量、波动率）同时发出方向一致的信号时，称为 “ 共振 ” ，此时市场动能较强，交易成功率显著提升。 ​ 核心逻辑 ​ 多周期协同 同时分析至少 3 个时间周期（如 15 分钟、 1 小时、 4 小时），分别判断趋势方向。 ​ 短期周期 ​ （如 15 分钟）用于捕捉入场时机， ​ 长期周期 ​ （如 4 小时）用于确认主趋势方向。 ​ 多指标过滤 ​ 趋势指标 ​ （如移动平均线、 MACD ）确认方向。 ​ 震荡指标 ​ （如 RSI 、 Stochastic ）识别超买 / 超卖或动能强度。 ​ 量价指标 ​ （如成交量、 OBV ）辅助验证市场参与度。 ​ 共振条件 当所有周期及指标均指向同一方向时（如看涨或看跌），触发交易信号。 示例： ​ H4 周期 ：价格高于 200 日均线 + MACD 柱线上涨。
Triple M
Henny Kurniawati
Experts
Welcome to the Triple M Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Triple M system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next price: 599$ Final price 3.000$ Key Features of the Triple M System: Genuine Trading
WP7 Ai Evolution
Izaku Mike Annam
Experts
WP7 Ai Evolution An expert advisor with AI technology that can read forex market movements for your automated trading With follow trend techniques and single positions on each trade and measurable risk management Can be used on all types of trading accounts Features: - spread filter - pair filter - trading hour filter - trading day filter - bar filter - price distance filter - lot - max lot - stop loss - take profit - recovery after loss - trailing stop - friday close - show menu - show ani
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Xeeru AI synthetic index bot
David Jose Lopez Onate
Experts
Works only in Crash 300 on Deriv Broker, Timeframe M1 Xe eru   is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading software developed in Python and mql5 for Deriv MT5 designed to profit in Crash 300 Index using sophisticated mathematical and statistical models of prediction and probability, implementing the fascinating power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). xeeru.com   Our way of dealing with the market  is radically different from the majority of commercial trading systems which are based mostly on linear la
H1 Hedge EA 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a very simple EA which uses distance from EMA Crossover strategy to open automatic trades. It has NO stop loss but has the take profit in money feature. This is an optional martingale system,it has a lot multiplier option if you want to use it to increase the successive trade volume. Don't trust the description, just download the demo today and test it yourself to know more about this trading robot. (Backtest on longer periods like 5-10-20 years with 99-100% tick quality). Recommended:
Index Magic Pro
Dror Shamir
Experts
INDEX MAGIC PRO - Simple Strategy for NAS100 Trading monitor here: Darwinex zero account -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341713?source=Site+Signals+My tinyurl.com/3zezmn3h ( copy and past in the url ) Hey traders! I want to be completely honest about what this EA does and doesn't do. What This EA Actually Is: This is a simple trading system I built for index trading, mainly the NASDAQ 100. It looks for strong momentum candles (candles with small wicks) and trades around the key levels of the
Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
Experts
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – 금 거래용 비마팅게일 그리드 트레이딩 시스템(XAUUSD) 5회 판매 후 가격은 100달러씩 인상되며 최종 가격은 1300달러입니다. 뉴스 필터 통합 EA에는 영향력이 큰 경제 이벤트 전후에 거래를 일시 정지할 수 있는 통합 뉴스 필터가 탑재되어 있습니다. 이 기능은 변동성이 극심한 시기에 거래가 체결될 가능성을 줄이는 데 도움이 되며, 특히 급격한 변동이 잦은 금 시장에서 매우 중요합니다. 시간 프레임 및 거래 스타일 골드 쓰론 EA는 M30 시간대에 최적화되어 있습니다. 권장 최소 시간대는 M10입니다. 이보다 짧은 시간대를 사용하면 지나치게 공격적인 거래 행동으로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이보다 짧은 시간대를 사용하면 EA가 약하거나 신뢰도가 낮은 시장 신호에 기반하여 여러 거래를 개시하여 계좌에 불필요한 부담을 줄 수 있습니다. 위험 및 자본 권장 사항 그리드 트레이딩은 본질적으로 여러 개의 미결제 포지션을 보유하기 때문에 신중한 자본
Dimitri EURUSD
Dimitri Roberto Davila Gomez
Experts
EURUSD Smart Risk EA – FTMO-Friendly Strategy EURUSD Smart Risk EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed with strict risk management and prop-firm discipline in mind. During backtesting over the last 12 months , the strategy achieved a +220% account growth , while respecting conservative risk rules , similar to those required by FTMO and other prop firms . The EA trades EURUSD only , focusing on high-probability setups and controlled exposure. There is no martingale, no grid, and no ris
UniversalTrader
Remi Passanello
4.64 (11)
Experts
Universal Trader (UT) This EA is part of the  RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. UT  is a trading robot using a trend and oscillator indicators.  It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Designed for every TimeFrames Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Works with any pairs How does it work UT is a trend follower.  It's using A build in Supertrend Indicator to find trades entries and Parabolic SAR to S
Breakout Hunter Multicurrency
Hakim Menni
Experts
High-Speed, Profitable Expert Advisor – Proven Results! Unlock the power of a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for precision and profitability. This EA is built for traders who demand speed, reliability, and consistent performance. Ultra-Fast Execution – Trades on candle closures for optimal entry points 4 Years of Backtesting – Proven profitability on 7 currency pairs Massive ROI – +659.55% growth Smart Trading – 66% win rate over 3,840 trades OHLC Optimization – Super-fast
GoldSmart
Dechathorn Meetip
Experts
# GoldSmartEA - RSI Reversal Strategy with Smart Recovery ## Overview GoldSmartEA is a professional automated trading system that combines RSI reversal signals with an intelligent recovery grid mechanism. Designed for EURUSD on H1 timeframe. ## Key Features **RSI Reversal Strategy** - Counter-trend during session, trend-following outside session **Smart Recovery Grid** - Automatically hedges and balances positions **Auto Lot Adjustment** - Works with any broker (supports MIN lot from 0.0
Buda MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Buda The Enlightened One은 안정적이고 단호한 것을 원하는 모든 사람들을 위해 걱정 없이 거래하도록 고안된 전략입니다. 그들이 위험에 대한 우려 없이 투자 X 사이즈를 배치할 수 있는 곳, 각 항목은 이전에 내가 설계한 강력한 분석 컨설팅 비밀 패턴 및 지표를 갖게 될 것입니다. 정지 손실이 다목적인 경우 필요한 경우 위험을 조정합니다. 차트에서 EA를 시작합니다. 구성을 생성하고 저장한 다음 동일한 기호 창을 다시 로드하고 작업할 쌍을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 창을 열고 자체 구성할 수 있는 특수 기능이 있습니다. M1/M5/M15 심볼의 차트에서 어드바이저 Buda를 시작할 수 있습니다. 현재 차트와 관계없이 고문은 데이터 통화 기술 분석, 스프레드, 미끄러짐, 뉴스, ETC를 분석합니다. 인수할 때마다 가격이 상승합니다. 이를 통해 소수만이 나만의 전략을 가질 수 있도록 보호하겠습니다. 특성 중 일부를 등록하십시오. 이익 실현은 단일 및 회복 모두에
BBMA Mania
Ade Imba Wahyu Pratama -
Experts
BBMA is a fusion of 2 indicators which is Bolinger Band and Moving Average. Basic Law at BBMA are Moving Average can’t be outside the Bollinger Band and then Candlestick doesn’t allowed close outside the Bollinger Band. Setup in Bollinger Band From the basic of BBMA it clearly known that MA closed outside Bollinger Band is showing a certain setup. And if Candlestick Closed outside Bollinger Band it’s also showing a certain setup. This BBMA-Mania EA will trades on Reentry Area and do Analysis on
Gold Buster Pro
Ericson Jay Torralba
Experts
NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO TRY GOLD BUSTER PRO FOR A VERY LOW PRICE THAT YOU WILL NEVER REGRET. PRICE WILL CHANGE WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE SO DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE. GET IT NOW BEFORE ITS TOO LATE! NEXT PRICE WILL BE $199! Quantix Gold Buster Pro – Advanced Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD (H1) Trade gold smarter. Quantix Gold Buster Pro is a next-level Forex Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD ( gold ) on the H1 timeframe —engineered for consistent results even in high-volatility markets. Why Choose Gold B
Ea grandmaster gold
Yousseff Sarmiento Pedrozo
Experts
A specialized bot for the XAUUSD, GOLD market (BACKTEST "EVERY TICK" 196M TICKS MODELED IN DARWINEX BROKER)  It is based on market trends, is fully optimized and automatically manages the allocation of positions based on capital. You can modify the risk per operation in percentage%, its capital management is based on compound interest, when it enters a negative streak, the lotage begins to drop until it returns to a positive streak in which it will risk again the initial risk that you have
MA Price Action EA MT5
Dominik Rueffer
Experts
The MA Price Action EA is a moving average price action scalping system using price change and related candlestick patterns in conjunction with moving average indicators. Trades are opened by changing the price and crossing certain limits of moving averages and followed with a trailing stop until a breakeven (trigger) point is reached. After reaching the breakeven (trigger) point, the trailing stop is changed to small increments to secure the trade until the take profit is reached or the stop lo
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.8 (10)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Experts
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
제작자의 제품 더 보기
BitcoinQuantum
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
4 (5)
Experts
BITCOIN QUANTUM PROFIT V6 - INTELLIGENT TP Expert Advisor Specialized for BTCUSD - M1 Timeframe Optimized Important : ActiverModeMarketTest : false TECHNICAL OVERVIEW Bitcoin Quantum Profit V6 is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for BTCUSD trading on M1 timeframe . It integrates a revolutionary Intelligent Take Profit system that adapts to Bitcoin's unique volatility and exploits micro-movements in the 24/7 crypto market. BITCOIN M1 SPECIALIZATION Dedicated BTCUS
FREE
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.67 (3)
Experts
GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market GridMaster ULTRA  revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions. SHORT DESCRIPTION Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types. REVOLUTIONARY
FREE
Trading Storm
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
Experts
Trading Storm EA v3.01 is a professional grid trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive market analysis with comprehensive risk protection. Unlike traditional grid EAs with fixed parameters, Trading Storm automatically adjusts to market conditions in real-time. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Take Profit System - Adapts to real-time volatility using ATR analysis - Adjusts based on position stress and market conditions - Guarantees minimum profit per position - Optimizes exits for trending an
Bitcoin Grid Adaptive Pro
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
Experts
Bitcoin Grid Adaptive Pro is an intelligent grid trading system designed for BTCUSD and Bitcoin CFD instruments. The Expert Advisor operates a dual-directional grid strategy with adaptive take profit management and multi-level market protection. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA maintains two independent grid series (BUY and SELL) simultaneously. Each series opens positions at calculated distance intervals when price moves against the initial direction. All positions within a series share a common tak
Retest Hunter Pro Gold
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
Experts
EA Retest Hunter Pro Gold is a professional Expert Advisor that automatically trades reversals after key level breakouts. The system detects important support and resistance levels, waits for their break, then enters positions when price returns to test these levels. This approach exploits a recurring market behavior where former supports become resistances and vice versa. STRATEGY The bot operates in three stages. First, it automatically identifies significant pivot levels by analyzing price hi
XAU Protector Pro
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
Experts
XAU Protector Pro is a professional Expert Advisor specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Unlike aggressive EAs that chase profits at any cost, XAU Protector Pro prioritizes capital preservation while capturing consistent opportunities. CORE PHILOSOPHY Protect first, profit second. This EA was built for traders who understand that staying in the game is more important than hitting home runs. Every feature has been designed with risk management as the primary concern. KEY FEATURES Shie
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변