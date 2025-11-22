Bitcoin Grid Adaptive Pro

Bitcoin Grid Adaptive Pro is an intelligent grid trading system designed for BTCUSD and Bitcoin CFD instruments. The Expert Advisor operates a dual-directional grid strategy with adaptive take profit management and multi-level market protection.

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

The EA maintains two independent grid series (BUY and SELL) simultaneously. Each series opens positions at calculated distance intervals when price moves against the initial direction. All positions within a series share a common take profit level that is dynamically recalculated to ensure profitable closure.

The system continuously analyzes market conditions using ADX, volatility measurement and long-term trend detection. Based on this analysis, it automatically adjusts its behavior through five operating modes: Normal, Prudent, Conservative, Defensive and Emergency.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Minimum Capital: 1000 USD (recommended 2000 USD for optimal risk management)
Timeframe: Any (M15 recommended for analysis calculations)
Symbols: BTCUSD, BTCUSDm or any Bitcoin CFD instrument
Account Type: Hedging account required

KEY FEATURES

- Adaptive Take Profit: TP levels adjust automatically based on market quality and drawdown
- Multi-Mode System: Trading behavior adapts to market conditions in real-time
- Drawdown Protection: Automatic trading suspension when drawdown exceeds defined thresholds
- Volume Management: Progressive lot sizing with configurable multiplier
- Market Analysis: Built-in ADX, volatility and trend indicators

CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS

Trading Parameters:
- MaxTrades: Maximum positions per series (default 10)
- LotInitialBase: Starting lot size (default 0.01)
- FacteurLotBase: Lot multiplier for subsequent positions (default 1.2)
- TP_Base_Pips: Base take profit distance
- Distance_Base_Pips: Distance between grid levels

Protection Thresholds:
- SeuilDefensifDD: Drawdown level for defensive mode activation
- SeuilUrgenceDD: Drawdown level for emergency mode
- SeuilArretComplet: Maximum drawdown before complete trading halt

Market Quality Thresholds:
- Volatility thresholds (Low, High, Extreme)
- Quality score thresholds for trading decisions
- ADX period and trend analysis parameters

Optional Hedging Module:
- ActiverHedgingUrgence: Enable emergency hedging protection
- SeuilDDCritique: Drawdown threshold for hedging activation
- Configurable SL/TP percentages for hedge positions

RISK WARNING

Grid trading strategies involve significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Recommended to test thoroughly on demo account before live trading.

SUPPORT

For questions or technical support, please use the Comments section or private message.
