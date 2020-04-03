Smart Radar

Smart Radar EA - Professional ICT Trading System

Special Limited-Time Offer

Upgrade to Alpha Killzone premium version for only $75 (regular price $150).

To claim this 50% discount, comment "KILLZONE" on the product page.

Offer valid until January 31, 2026


Overview

Smart Radar is a professional automated trading system built on Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts, designed to identify and execute high-probability setups based on institutional order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor combines liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and market structure analysis to capture strategic entry points during key trading sessions.

Core Trading Methodology

Smart Radar operates on proven ICT principles:

Liquidity Analysis: The EA identifies areas where institutional orders accumulate, including previous session highs/lows, equal highs/lows, and round number levels. It monitors for liquidity sweeps that often precede significant price moves.

Fair Value Gap Detection: The system scans for imbalances in price action across multiple candles, identifying gaps that price tends to revisit. These FVGs serve as high-probability entry zones when aligned with market bias.

Market Structure Recognition: Smart Radar tracks swing highs and lows to determine market direction and structure breaks, ensuring trades align with the prevailing institutional flow.

Session-Based Trading: Focused exclusively on the London session (08:00-17:00 GMT), the EA capitalizes on increased volatility and liquidity during European market hours.

Smart Radar (Free Version) Features

The free version provides essential ICT trading capabilities with the following specifications:

  • Single timeframe analysis on M15 charts
  • Basic Fair Value Gap detection using 3-candle patterns
  • Simple liquidity sweep identification at session highs/lows
  • London session trading only
  • Fixed lot size position management
  • Maximum 5 trades per day
  • Basic risk management with fixed stop loss and take profit
  • Risk per trade: 0.5% (configurable)
  • Risk-reward ratio: 1.5:1
  • No partial profit taking
  • No trailing stops
  • Basic market bias determination using 20-period EMA

Alpha Killzone (Premium Version) Advanced Features

Alpha Killzone represents the complete institutional trading system with significant enhancements:

Multi-Timeframe Confluence Analysis: Analyzes market structure across H4, H1, and M15 timeframes simultaneously, ensuring all institutional levels align before entry.

Advanced FVG System: Detects FVGs across multiple timeframes with strength scoring, identifies FVG clusters and zones, and tracks FVG mitigation for optimal entries.

Comprehensive Liquidity Analysis: Extended liquidity lookback period of 50 bars, equal highs/lows detection with configurable tolerance, round number liquidity identification, and recent swing point liquidity tracking.

Score-Based Entry System: Each setup receives a score out of 100 based on confluence factors including HTF bias alignment (25 points), session validity and timing (20 points), liquidity sweep presence and recency (20 points), displacement candle strength (15 points), FVG validity and strength (15 points), and market structure confirmation (5 points). Trades execute only when score exceeds 60 points threshold.

All Trading Sessions: Full coverage of London, New York, and Asian sessions with session-specific strategy adjustments and Friday NY close protection.

Dynamic Position Sizing: Automatic lot calculation based on account equity and risk percentage, adjusts position size based on setup quality score, reduces size after consecutive losses, and increases size after winning streaks.

Advanced Risk Management: Daily risk limit: 2% maximum, daily loss limit: 4% maximum, total drawdown protection: 8% maximum, unlimited trades per day, breakeven stop activation at 80% of initial risk, and netting account compatibility with opposite position handling.

Partial Profit Taking: Closes 50% position at 1:1 risk-reward, trails remaining position for extended profits, and dynamic risk-reward adjustment based on market conditions.

Market Phase Recognition: Identifies accumulation, manipulation, and distribution phases, adapts strategy to current market phase, and recognizes market structure patterns including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH).

Professional Control Panel: Real-time display of market phase, current session, trade type (scalp/swing), market bias, structure analysis, liquidity status, setup score progress, risk metrics, and daily trade count. Manual control buttons for enable/disable and close all positions.

Enhanced Filtering: Dynamic spread filter with symbol-specific thresholds, volatility filter using ATR percentage, minimum time between trades protection, margin safety checks before opening positions, and maximum margin usage limits.

Prop Firm Ready: Complies with prop firm rules including daily loss limits, maximum drawdown limits, and one-trade-at-a-time option.

Key Differences Summary

Smart Radar provides reliable single-timeframe ICT trading suitable for traders learning institutional concepts or preferring simpler automation. Alpha Killzone delivers professional-grade multi-timeframe analysis with intelligent scoring, dynamic risk management, and unlimited trading potential for serious traders seeking maximum edge.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Account Types: Both netting and hedging accounts supported (Alpha Killzone optimized for netting) Minimum Deposit: $100 recommended for Smart Radar, $500 recommended for Alpha Killzone Recommended Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100, US30 Timeframe: M15 primary (Alpha Killzone uses H4, H1, M15 confluence)

Risk Warning

Trading forex and CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Always test on demo accounts before live trading.

.

Support and Updates

Smart Radar receives regular updates and bug fixes. Alpha Killzone premium users receive priority support, advanced updates, and access to strategy optimization guides. Both versions include setup documentation and configuration recommendations.


