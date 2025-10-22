TrendTracer

This strategy is a trend-following strategy with stop-loss.
Users can subjectively combine judgments in situations with significant market trends, and by operating this strategy EA, they can achieve substantial profits.
According to the trading triangle principle, this strategy is not suitable for volatile market conditions.
Specific Usage Steps:
1. Order placement and procurement on mql5.com;
2. Load this strategy in MT5 software;
3. Enable the EA function in the MT5 symbol icon;
4. Drag the strategy into the chart and set the strategy parameters (primarily the trading position size, which defaults to 0.12 lots, so it can be adjusted based on the target price and initial capital);
5. After running the strategy, it automatically monitors market trends. If a significant trend emerges, the strategy can autonomously capture trading opportunities to achieve favorable returns.


