Trend Detector RZKY

Engulfing Signal Pro is a powerful and lightweight MQL5 indicator designed to deliver high-probability market entries based on candlestick Engulfing patterns combined with advanced internal calculations. This indicator is built for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and speed—without repainting.

Key Features

  • Smart Engulfing Detection
    Automatically detects bullish and bearish Engulfing patterns using strict candle-body rules, ensuring that only meaningful price reversals trigger signals.

  • Multi-Layer Confirmation System
    Signals are validated using internal code calculations such as:

    • Trend direction and trend strength filters

    • ATR-based volatility checks

    • Volume and momentum confirmation

    • Candle-strength comparison logic

    • Optional custom formulas for enhanced signal accuracy

  • Clean & Instant Signals
    Buy and Sell arrows appear the moment the pattern closes—no repainting, no delayed signals.

  • Custom Timeframe Support
    Works on all chart periods (M1–MN), allowing traders to adapt signals to scalping, intraday, or swing trading strategies.

  • Lightweight & Highly Optimized
    Efficient processing ensures smooth performance even on multiple charts or low-spec VPS servers.


