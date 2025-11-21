Trend Detector RZKY

Engulfing Signal Pro is a powerful and lightweight MQL5 indicator designed to deliver high-probability market entries based on candlestick Engulfing patterns combined with advanced internal calculations. This indicator is built for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and speed—without repainting.

Smart Engulfing Detection

Automatically detects bullish and bearish Engulfing patterns using strict candle-body rules, ensuring that only meaningful price reversals trigger signals.

Multi-Layer Confirmation System

Signals are validated using internal code calculations such as: Trend direction and trend strength filters

ATR-based volatility checks

Volume and momentum confirmation

Candle-strength comparison logic

Optional custom formulas for enhanced signal accuracy

Clean & Instant Signals

Buy and Sell arrows appear the moment the pattern closes—no repainting, no delayed signals.

Custom Timeframe Support

Works on all chart periods (M1–MN), allowing traders to adapt signals to scalping, intraday, or swing trading strategies.