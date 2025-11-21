Trend Detector RZKY
- Indicateurs
- Sudibyo Raharjo
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Engulfing Signal Pro is a powerful and lightweight MQL5 indicator designed to deliver high-probability market entries based on candlestick Engulfing patterns combined with advanced internal calculations. This indicator is built for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and speed—without repainting.
Key Features
-
Smart Engulfing Detection
Automatically detects bullish and bearish Engulfing patterns using strict candle-body rules, ensuring that only meaningful price reversals trigger signals.
-
Multi-Layer Confirmation System
Signals are validated using internal code calculations such as:
-
Trend direction and trend strength filters
-
ATR-based volatility checks
-
Volume and momentum confirmation
-
Candle-strength comparison logic
-
Optional custom formulas for enhanced signal accuracy
-
-
Clean & Instant Signals
Buy and Sell arrows appear the moment the pattern closes—no repainting, no delayed signals.
-
Custom Timeframe Support
Works on all chart periods (M1–MN), allowing traders to adapt signals to scalping, intraday, or swing trading strategies.
-
Lightweight & Highly Optimized
Efficient processing ensures smooth performance even on multiple charts or low-spec VPS servers.