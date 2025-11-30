Master US30 MT4
- Experts
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
MasterUS30 - Automated Trading System for US30
MasterUS30 is a professional trading advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 index (Dow Jones Industrial Average).
The system uses a comprehensive technical analysis algorithm to identify trading opportunities and manage positions.
Check the advisor's performance on real ticks in MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156804
The advisor can work with a minimum deposit (preferably from $100 with any leverage), as there is no averaging and no large account drawdowns.
KEY FEATURES
Trading Strategy:
- Multi-indicator analysis using RSI, CCI, Stochastic, ADX and other technical indicators
- Analysis of price channels and support/resistance levels
- Filter system for trade signal confirmation
- Support for both market and pending orders
- Automatic trend direction detection
Capital Management:
- Three volume calculation modes: minimum lot, fixed lot, percentage of deposit
- Flexible risk management settings
- Not recommended to use: martingale system with lot increase after loss
- Maximum lot limitation for risk control
- Automatic optimal position size calculation
Capital Protection:
- Customizable Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
- Trailing stop with the ability to work on every tick or by bars
- Slippage protection
Settings:
The advisor offers a minimum of customizable parameters, allowing you to quickly adapt it to various trading styles and market conditions. All parameters are logically grouped for ease of configuration.
RECOMMENDATIONS
- Testing on a demo account is mandatory before using on a real account
- Recommended for use on accounts with fast order execution
- Start with conservative risk management settings