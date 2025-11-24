Trading Panel for Telegram Signals

Take control of your trades like never before with Trading Panel EA – a powerful, interactive MT4 tool designed for multi-level trading and precise risk management.

Key Highlights:

  • Multi-Take Profit Levels: TP1–TP4 with custom pips and trade count.

  • Automatic & Manual Break-Even: Secure profits effortlessly.

  • Smart Risk Management: Auto-calculated lot sizes based on max account risk.

  • Instant Multi-Trade Execution: Open multiple trades with one click.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Big colored buttons for BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL, Move SL to BE, and Auto-BE toggle.

  • Customizable Settings: Adjust SL, risk %, BE trigger, and more.

Why Traders Love It:
Trading Panel EA combines automation with full control, letting you manage multiple trades efficiently while protecting your equity. Perfect for scalpers, day traders, or anyone seeking a smarter trading workflow.

Take your MT4 trading to the next level – trade faster, smarter, and safer!


