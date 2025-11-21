Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4

Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4

The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions.



Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview

Below are the general details and technical specifications of this indicator:

Category ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Breakout - Strength - Continuation Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intra-day Trading Trading Markets Forex - Stocks - Indices

Features of the Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH)

The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is a powerful tool used by ICT traders to detect Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH). It clearly highlights these patterns in both primary and secondary market movements, helping traders interpret shifts with greater accuracy.

Bullish Market Trends

On a 1-minute USD/CHF chart, the BOS-CHOCH Indicator successfully identified a Change of Character (CHOCH), signaling a shift from a bearish environment to a bullish trend.

After the CHOCH was detected, the price returned to the key order block associated with the market shift and then moved upward. As the bullish momentum strengthened, a Break of Structure (BOS) confirmed the continuation of the uptrend.

Bearish Market Trends

On a 30-minute USD/JPY chart, the BOS-CHOCH Indicator precisely marked both CHOCH and BOS levels—using red lines for CHOCH and blue lines for BOS. This visual mapping enables ICT traders to anticipate retracements into important order block zones and enter trades with improved timing.

Once the CHOCH was formed, the trend shifted from bullish to bearish. The price retraced to the order block before continuing downward, and the subsequent Break of Structure (BOS) confirmed a sustained bearish movement.

Indicator Settings

The configuration options for the BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator are outlined below:

General Settings

· Historical Candle Count: Determines how many previous candles are used to detect structural patterns.

· Trend Calculation Method (ZigZag or Candlestick): Allows users to select between ZigZag-based structure mapping or candlestick-based trend identification.

Conclusion



The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an advanced ICT and Smart Money tool for MT4, designed specifically to recognize market character changes and structural breakouts. It offers significant value for traders using ICT or Smart Money concepts, providing deeper insights into price action and liquidity behavior.

By integrating this indicator into their strategy, traders can better anticipate market direction and optimize their trade entries and exits.