Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4

In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium.

Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and third candle—where price didn’t trade—is known as the “Fair Value Gap.”





Indicator Specifications

Category ICT – Liquidity – Smart Money Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Time Frame Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Market All Markets

Overview

The FVG indicator automatically detects and marks Fair Value Gaps as highlighted boxes on the chart. These zones appear due to temporary imbalances between buyers and sellers, often signaling potential trend reversals.

By identifying these levels, traders can more accurately determine support and resistance zones—key areas for making informed trading decisions. Such gaps frequently serve as prime spots for trade entries or exits during market reversals.

Uptrend Example

On the Binance Coin (BNB) 1-hour chart, the indicator illustrates how price in an uptrend often retraces to Fair Value Gap zones before continuing its bullish movement. Each revisit to an FVG zone creates ideal conditions for long trade entries, confirming the indicator’s effectiveness in identifying continuation patterns.

Downtrend Example

In a downtrend, as shown on the USD/CAD 30-minute chart, the indicator highlights how price tends to return to Fair Value Gaps following a correction before resuming its bearish trend. These zones serve as strategic entry points for short trades when price revisits these imbalanced areas.

Settings and Customization

Theme Options: Switch between Dark and Light display modes.

Candles Analyzed: Analyze up to 1,000 previous candles for FVG detection.

Object Suffix: Add custom labels to identified FVG zones.

Calculation Modes: Choose how the indicator identifies and calculates gaps.

Show/Hide FVGs: Toggle visibility of all marked zones.

Show Latest FVGs: Display only the most recent FVGs on the chart.

Conclusion

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator is a valuable resource for traders who rely on liquidity concepts and price imbalances to guide their decisions. By automatically identifying critical zones of inefficiency in price movement, the indicator enhances precision in defining support and resistance levels.

Its ability to mark high-probability reversal and continuation areas makes it an indispensable tool for both beginner and experienced traders looking to improve their technical analysis and timing in the market.