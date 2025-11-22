Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4

Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4

The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.

Key Features of the Trade Management Assistant

Category Capital Optimization – Risk Control – Trade Execution Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Capital & Risk Management Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Markets Forex – Stocks – Indices

Indicator Overview

Built with a user-friendly interface, this EA simplifies trade execution and offers automation for breakeven placement, Trailing Stop management, and partial closure strategies. Traders can scale out of positions in stages, enabling flexible and dynamic risk management.

Executing Buy Trades with the Expert

A buy setup appears on the 30-minute XAU/USD (gold) chart. With the Trade Management Assistant, traders can tailor their position size and stop-loss settings by selecting from fixed dollar amounts, percentage-based risk, or manual price inputs.

Multiple configuration options for adjusting Risk-to-Reward (R/R) ratios support structured trade planning and help preserve capital.

Executing Sell Trades with the Expert

A sell opportunity is identified on the AUD/JPY hourly chart. The EA assists traders in placing sell orders, setting pending entries, and fine-tuning their risk parameters with accuracy.

Through its built-in automation, traders can move stops to breakeven, refine stop-loss placement, and apply Trailing Stop and Partial Close functions to secure profits while avoiding premature stop-outs.

Expert Configuration Options

Below is an overview of the available settings in the Trade Management Assistant:

Trade Execution Settings

Buy & Sell – Execute market buy and sell orders instantly

P & Sell.p – Configure pending order placements

Lot Size – Set trade volume

SL (Stop-Loss) – Adjust stop-loss levels using risk-based or manual inputs

TP (Take-Profit) – Define take-profit targets

Visual Customization

Visual Order – Show or hide SL and TP levels on the chart

P & Sell.p – Customize visual settings for pending orders

Capital & Risk Management Settings

Breakeven – Automatically move SL to entry once conditions are met

Trail Start – Set the activation level for Trailing Stop

Trail Step – Define the step size for trailing adjustments

Close All – Close all open positions at once

Break All – Move all profitable trades to breakeven

Close Pending – Cancel all pending orders

Conclusion

The Trade Management Assistant is a valuable tool for traders aiming to streamline both instant and pending order execution.

By providing precise control over trade volume, stop-loss management, and Risk-to-Reward configurations, this EA enhances capital efficiency within MetaTrader 4. Its automated features—such as breakeven shifting and Trailing Stop functionality—help traders secure profits and minimize risk with improved accuracy.