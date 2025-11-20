Order Block ICT Indicator MT4

Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4

The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.
This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels.
Bullish order blocks are displayed in green, while bearish ones appear in brown.

When price enters these zones, it often responds sharply, creating strategic opportunities for entries and exits.

 

Order Block Indicator Overview

Category

ICT – Smart Money – Supply & Demand

Platform

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Leading – Reversal – Strength

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday

Markets

Forex – Commodities – Indices

 

Bullish Order Block (OB)

On a 30-minute NASDAQ chart, the indicator marks bullish order blocks in green, showing areas where strong buying interest has previously occurred.
When price returns to these zones, a strong upward move often follows.
For example, after touching 18576.5, the market showed a sharp bullish reaction—indicating institutional involvement.
Such movements help traders optimize their entry strategies.

 

Bearish Order Block (OB)

On a 5-minute USD/JPY chart, the indicator highlights bearish order blocks in brown, representing zones of heavy selling pressure.
When price revisited 142.620, it quickly dropped, confirming strong institutional selling.
Recognizing these zones allows traders to anticipate reversals and improve trade management.

 

Customization & Settings

  • Candles to Check: Select how many past candles should be analyzed to detect order blocks.
  • Theme: Choose between Dark or Light mode for visual preference.

 

Conclusion

The Order Block Indicator (OB Indicator) is a powerful analytical tool for identifying key liquidity zones in ICT and Smart Money trading.
By highlighting bullish and bearish order blocks, it helps traders spot potential reversal and breakout points.
The indicator continuously updates active zones until price interacts with them, making it a valuable resource for finding high-quality trading opportunities.

 


Plus de l'auteur
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicateurs
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitaires
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicateurs
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a highly practical tool that helps traders identify trading opportunities by pinpointing supply and demand imbalances in the market. These imbalances, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , occur when price moves sharply, leaving a gap between buying and selling pressure. To put it simply, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and third candlestick—where price did not
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitaires
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicateurs
RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 The RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 is a robust tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to calculate and display the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for active trades. This indicator is particularly valuable for traders managing multiple open positions simultaneously , providing a clear visual overview of risk exposure and helping improve trade management. It displays the R/R values inside a box on the chart, making it easy to assess trades in real t
ZigZag Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicateurs
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool that highlights key highs and lows on price charts. By marking significant turning points—often referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH, HL, LH, LL)—it simplifies trend identification and helps traders better understand market structure. As price moves, it naturally forms consecutive peaks and troughs, which the ZigZag makes easier to see. Correctly interpreting these pivot patterns is essential for recogni
Order Block ICT Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicateurs
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a powerful analytical tool designed for traders who apply ICT and Smart Money Concepts within their trading strategies. Built specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator highlights critical price levels where institutional orders are concentrated. These zones often act as major turning points in the market, where price reacts strongly due to liquidity imbalances. By identifying these areas, traders can significa
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis