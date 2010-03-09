GhostSinobi

⚡ GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD ⚡

GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters.
Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined, delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection.

🔥 Key Features

  • ✅ Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe

  • Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests

  • ✅ Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts

  • ✅ Full protection: Adaptive Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Equity Guard, Floating Guard

  • ✅ No Martingale or aggressive averaging → safe for long-term growth

  • Stable balance curve without dangerous spikes

📊 Backtest Results (Jan 01 – Sep 15, 2025 | Deposit $100 | Leverage 1:1000)

  • Total Net Profit: +$2,941 (ending balance ≈ $3,041)

  • Win Rate: 97.71% (598 wins / 14 losses)

  • Profit Factor: 92.15

  • Max Drawdown: 46.92% (aggressive growth strategy)

  • Max Consecutive Wins: 217 trades (profit $655)

  • Sharpe Ratio: 5.75

💡 A small deposit of $100 grew into $3,041 within 9 months → almost x30 growth!

🎯 Recommendations

  • Main Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Broker: ECN/Raw Spread with low latency

⚡ Why Choose GHOST SINOBI?

  • High Accuracy: 97% win rate → almost every trade is profitable

  • Explosive Growth: small accounts can multiply rapidly

  • Prop Firm Friendly: controlled drawdown, no martingale

  • Stable Equity Curve: smooth balance growth with fast recovery


