GhostSinobi

⚡ GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD ⚡

GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters.

Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined, delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection.

🔥 Key Features

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe

✅ Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests

✅ Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts

✅ Full protection: Adaptive Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Equity Guard, Floating Guard

✅ No Martingale or aggressive averaging → safe for long-term growth

✅ Stable balance curve without dangerous spikes

📊 Backtest Results (Jan 01 – Sep 15, 2025 | Deposit $100 | Leverage 1:1000)

Total Net Profit: +$2,941 (ending balance ≈ $3,041)

Win Rate: 97.71% (598 wins / 14 losses)

Profit Factor: 92.15

Max Drawdown: 46.92% (aggressive growth strategy)

Max Consecutive Wins: 217 trades (profit $655)

Sharpe Ratio: 5.75

💡 A small deposit of $100 grew into $3,041 within 9 months → almost x30 growth!

🎯 Recommendations

Main Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $100

Broker: ECN/Raw Spread with low latency

⚡ Why Choose GHOST SINOBI?