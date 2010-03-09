GhostSinobi
- Experts
- Muhammad Sadli
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters.
Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined, delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection.
🔥 Key Features
-
✅ Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe
-
✅ Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests
-
✅ Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts
-
✅ Full protection: Adaptive Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Equity Guard, Floating Guard
-
✅ No Martingale or aggressive averaging → safe for long-term growth
-
✅ Stable balance curve without dangerous spikes
📊 Backtest Results (Jan 01 – Sep 15, 2025 | Deposit $100 | Leverage 1:1000)
-
Total Net Profit: +$2,941 (ending balance ≈ $3,041)
-
Win Rate: 97.71% (598 wins / 14 losses)
-
Profit Factor: 92.15
-
Max Drawdown: 46.92% (aggressive growth strategy)
-
Max Consecutive Wins: 217 trades (profit $655)
-
Sharpe Ratio: 5.75
💡 A small deposit of $100 grew into $3,041 within 9 months → almost x30 growth!
🎯 Recommendations
-
Main Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $100
-
Broker: ECN/Raw Spread with low latency
⚡ Why Choose GHOST SINOBI?
-
High Accuracy: 97% win rate → almost every trade is profitable
-
Explosive Growth: small accounts can multiply rapidly
-
Prop Firm Friendly: controlled drawdown, no martingale
-
Stable Equity Curve: smooth balance growth with fast recovery