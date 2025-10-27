Donchian Premium/Discount overlay with HTF confluence and prioritized breakout arrows

SMC Donchian PD Overlay Signals visualizes premium and discount zones using the Donchian channel with a 50% equilibrium line. Optionally, it adds HTF boundaries/EQ for clean multi‑timeframe confluence. Prioritized, de‑duplicated arrows can be sourced from “SMC Donchian Trend Breakout”; the overlay also works standalone without arrows.

Note:

This overlay uses external DKTB signals from the “SMC Donchian Trend Breakout” indicator to draw arrow signals. Without that indicator, no DKTB arrows will be displayed.

You can still use the overlay on its own: Premium/Discount zones, the 50% equilibrium, and optional HTF boundaries/EQ remain fully available.



Why this tool?

Clean Premium/Discount zones with 50% equilibrium for precise confluence checks

Optional HTF overlay (Fill/EQ/Boundaries) for multi-timeframe context

Prioritized, de-duplicated DKTB arrows: full signals take precedence over prewarn

Theme engine (Dark/Midnight/Neon/Minimal/Light), auto-detected from the main chart

Tidy charts: grid and volumes off for clarity

Robust warmup: draws only after sufficient history

How it works

LTF Donchian computes upper/lower and mid (50% EQ). Optional Premium/Discount fills.

With HTF overlay enabled, the higher timeframe is aligned; EQ/fills/boundaries are drawn as configured.

External signals (DKTB) via iCustom buffers (3..6) are plotted as arrows above/below price. Full-over-prewarn priority ensures one arrow per side per bar.

Signals/Rules

BUY strong: Green up arrow below the low (full)

SELL strong: Orange down arrow above the high (full)

Prewarn BUY/SELL: inverted prewarn colors with proper placement

Confluence: LTF zone vs. HTF boundaries/EQ

Key Inputs

DonchianPeriod (LTF), ShowLTFFill, ShowEquilibriumLine

HTF overlay: HTF, period, Fill/EQ, Accented

Theme: Auto from main chart or manual (Dark/Midnight/Neon/Minimal/Light) with contrast booster

External signals: DKTB short name, only closed bars, history, Wingdings code, offset

Recommended Use

LTF M15 with HTF H1 for breakouts/retests

Assets: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD; also suitable for major indices/FX

Pair with DKTB breakout logic for decision framework

Compatibility & Installation

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (chart window)

Install from the Market tab; then add from Navigator (Indicators).

Note: Grid/volumes are automatically disabled.

Support & Updates

Support via MQL5 chat. Updates will appear in your terminal’s Market tab.

Disclaimer