SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Trend Painter

Multi‑Timeframe Donchian/Keltner Trend Painter with optional smoothing and clean breakout signals

Colors candles by trend bias and offers three smoothing modes to reduce noise and make trend phases clearer.

Tiered Pricing – grab the best deal

  • Current price: 50 (for the first 10 buyers)
  • Next price: 129 (for buyers 11–20)
  • Final price: 199 (from buyer 21 onward, permanent)

Only 10 slots per tier – after that, the price automatically moves to the next level. If you’re considering a purchase, now is the best time to save the most.
Same features in every tier – the only difference is the price.

Buy now and lock in the early-bird advantage!

    Why this tool?

    • Combines MTF bias (fast/slow) with Keltner breakouts and optional Donchian/SMA200 confirmation
    • Three smoothing modes (Hysteresis, Consecutive, Heikin‑Ashi) to stabilize color segments during noisy phases
    • Clear separation: original breakout signals remain EA‑friendly; optionally apply smoothing to signals
    • Precise alerts on close (optional) with push support and de‑duplication
    • Clean chart look: color candles, grid/volumes off for readability

    How it works (concise)

    • Keltner bands on fast‑TF; MTF bias from EMA slope (fast/slow). Close above upper band with up‑bias → long base; below lower band with down‑bias → short base. Optional Donchian/SMA200 filters.
    • Smoothing:
      • ATR‑based hysteresis thresholds for enter/exit,
      • consecutive closes outside bands,
      • Heikin‑Ashi blend between EMA and bands;
      • optional bias painting inside the channel.

    Signals/Rules

    • Original breakout signals: SigLong=1.0 for long, SigShort=1.0 for short (optionally smoothed signals).
    • Alerts on the last closed bar (optional live), deduplicated per bar time.

    Inputs (excerpt)

    • TF_Fast/TF_Slow (bias), EMA_Period, ATR_Period, KC_Mult, Donch_Period.
    • Require_DonchianConfirm, Use_200SMA_Filter.
    • Smoothening (None/Hysteresis/Consec/Heikin), Hysteresis_ATR_Frac, Consecutive_Bars, PaintTrendCandles, PaintInsideKC_Frac, UseSmoothForSignals.
    • Alerts/Push/OnCloseBar.

    Recommended use

    • Examples: EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD; M15 to H4 for trend/breakout flows. 

    Compatibility & Installation

    • MetaTrader 5 indicator. Install via MQL5 Market; locate under Navigator (Indicators/Market) and attach to chart.mql5

    Support & Updates

    • Support via MQL5 comments/chat only. Updates via the Market “Versions” section.mql5mql5

    Disclaimer

    • Educational use only. No investment advice.

    • This is an analytical tool. It is not investment, tax, or legal advice. Trading involves risk; losses are possible.

      Risk Warning: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

      This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.

      The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.


     


