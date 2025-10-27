SMC Donchian Keltner MTF Trend Painter
- Indicateurs
- Mike Markgraf
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Multi‑Timeframe Donchian/Keltner Trend Painter with optional smoothing and clean breakout signals
Colors candles by trend bias and offers three smoothing modes to reduce noise and make trend phases clearer.
Why this tool?
- Combines MTF bias (fast/slow) with Keltner breakouts and optional Donchian/SMA200 confirmation
- Three smoothing modes (Hysteresis, Consecutive, Heikin‑Ashi) to stabilize color segments during noisy phases
- Clear separation: original breakout signals remain EA‑friendly; optionally apply smoothing to signals
- Precise alerts on close (optional) with push support and de‑duplication
- Clean chart look: color candles, grid/volumes off for readability
How it works (concise)
- Keltner bands on fast‑TF; MTF bias from EMA slope (fast/slow). Close above upper band with up‑bias → long base; below lower band with down‑bias → short base. Optional Donchian/SMA200 filters.
- Smoothing:
- ATR‑based hysteresis thresholds for enter/exit,
- consecutive closes outside bands,
- Heikin‑Ashi blend between EMA and bands;
- optional bias painting inside the channel.
Signals/Rules
- Original breakout signals: SigLong=1.0 for long, SigShort=1.0 for short (optionally smoothed signals).
- Alerts on the last closed bar (optional live), deduplicated per bar time.
Inputs (excerpt)
- TF_Fast/TF_Slow (bias), EMA_Period, ATR_Period, KC_Mult, Donch_Period.
- Require_DonchianConfirm, Use_200SMA_Filter.
- Smoothening (None/Hysteresis/Consec/Heikin), Hysteresis_ATR_Frac, Consecutive_Bars, PaintTrendCandles, PaintInsideKC_Frac, UseSmoothForSignals.
- Alerts/Push/OnCloseBar.
Recommended use
- Examples: EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD; M15 to H4 for trend/breakout flows.
Compatibility & Installation
- MetaTrader 5 indicator. Install via MQL5 Market; locate under Navigator (Indicators/Market) and attach to chart.mql5
Support & Updates
- Support via MQL5 comments/chat only. Updates via the Market “Versions” section.mql5mql5
Disclaimer
Educational use only. No investment advice.
This is an analytical tool. It is not investment, tax, or legal advice. Trading involves risk; losses are possible.
Risk Warning: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.