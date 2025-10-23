Zrp Tfms Scalper

ZRP TFMS AutoProtect Scalper





ZRP TFMS AutoProtect Scalper is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping and short-term trading on major forex pairs.

It integrates trend, volatility, and momentum filters to ensure trades are opened only during high-probability conditions.

The EA includes a smart AutoProtect system that moves Stop Loss automatically to secure profit once the trade is in gain, preventing small winners from turning into losers.

This system is ideal for traders who prefer a hands-free strategy that manages entries, exits, and risk dynamically.

⚙️ Core Features

✅ Adaptive entry logic using EMA crossover and RSI range filters

✅ ATR-based volatility filter to avoid sideway or low-volatility periods

✅ AutoProtect function – automatically moves StopLoss to BreakEven once the trade is safe

✅ Dynamic TrailingStop based on ATR multipliers

✅ Adjustable trading hours, maximum spread, and concurrent order limits

✅ Lot size can be fixed or calculated automatically by risk percentage

✅ Fully compatible with MQL5 Market validation and broker requirements

✅ Low-risk default settings – safe for small accounts

🧠 Trading Logic

Trend Direction – determined using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossovers. Entry Timing – filtered by RSI to detect short-term pullbacks in the direction of the trend. Volatility Check – ATR ensures sufficient movement before taking any position. Order Management – dynamic SL/TP placement with BreakEven and Trailing functions for profit protection.

This multi-filter setup avoids random entries and ensures consistency during active market sessions.

⚖️ Risk Management

The EA automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance and risk percentage.

Built-in checks prevent trading during high spread or off-trading hours.

BreakEven and trailing features secure profits early, reducing exposure time.



Input Parameters Category Parameter Description Main Settings Timeframe Default is M15 (works best) shortEMA / longEMA Fast and slow EMAs for trend detection rsiPeriod / rsiLow / rsiHigh RSI filter parameters Risk Settings fixedLot Manual lot size (default 0.01) riskPercent_default Automatic risk calculation per trade ATR Filters ATR_Period Period for volatility filter ATR_MinPips_default Minimum volatility to allow new trade Trading Control magicNumber Unique ID for this EA maxSpreadPips Maximum allowed spread maxConcurrentOrders Limit of open positions tradingHours Time filter for trading sessions AutoProtect Settings BreakEven_ATR_Mult ATR multiplier to trigger BE move TrailingStart_ATR_Mult Start trailing distance TrailingStep_ATR_Mult Step distance for trailing update 💹 Recommended Pairs and Timeframes Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD

Timeframes: M5 to M15 (optimal balance between speed and stability)

Minimum Deposit: $100 or more

Broker Type: ECN / Raw Spread recommended 🧭 How to Use Attach the EA to a single chart (recommended: XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD TF M15). Adjust lot size or risk settings to match your account size. Set your broker’s timezone in trading hours if needed. Enable AutoTrading and let the EA run 24/5. 💡 For best results, run on VPS with low latency and continuous operation.











