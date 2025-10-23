EuroStrike X
- Experts
- Jayanta Pal
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🌟 Key Features & Competitive Advantages
Advanced Trading Strategy
-
Bollinger Bands Integration: Dual-mode strategy (Touch & Breakout) for precise market entry
-
Intelligent Grid System: Adaptive grid trading with fixed or multiplier-based spacing
-
ATR-Based Dynamic Positioning: Automatic adjustment to market volatility
-
Multi-Directional Trading: Support for Buy, Sell, or simultaneous hedging strategies
Professional Risk Management
-
Money Management System: Risk-based position sizing with percentage allocation
-
Multi-Layer Stop Loss: Individual and collective stop-loss mechanisms
-
Monetary Loss Protection: Real-time P&L monitoring with automatic shutdown
-
Percentage Drawdown Control: Account equity protection with configurable thresholds
-
Advanced Trailing Stop: Weighted average trailing system for profit maximization
Intelligent Trade Control
-
Trading Hours Filter: Precise time-based trading windows
-
Week Days Management: Selective trading days configuration
-
Friday Close Logic: Multiple end-of-week closure strategies
-
Maximum Spread Filter: Automatic trading pause during high spread conditions
-
One-Trade-Per-Bar Logic: Prevents over-trading and duplicate entries
Professional Dashboard
-
Real-Time Information Panel: Live EA status, trend analysis, and performance metrics
-
Support/Resistance Visualization: Daily pivot point calculations with chart display
-
Trade Statistics: Win rate, total trades, and profit tracking
-
Bollinger Bands Status: Real-time price position relative to bands
-
P&L Monitoring: Instant profit/loss display with color-coded indicators
📊 Technical Specifications
Indicators & Analysis
|
Indicator
|
Purpose
|
Customization
|
Bollinger Bands
|
Entry signals & trend identification
|
Period, Deviation, Applied Price, Timeframe
|
ATR (Average True Range)
|
Dynamic grid spacing
|
Period, Multiplier, Timeframe
|
Daily Pivots
|
Support/Resistance levels
|
Automatic calculation
Trading Modes
-
Standard Trading: Signal-based entries with Bollinger Bands
-
Grid Trading: Automatic position scaling with configurable distance
-
Hybrid Mode: Combination of signal and grid strategies
Order Management
-
Maximum Orders: Configurable buy/sell position limits (up to 25 each)
-
Lot Sizing: Fixed or percentage-based position sizing
-
Take Profit: Configurable TP in points with first-order differentiation
-
Stop Loss: Three modes - Disabled, First Order Only, All Orders
-
Trailing Stop: Average-weighted trailing system with step control
💼 Money Management Features
Fixed Lot Mode
-
Simple, straightforward lot size configuration
-
Ideal for consistent position sizing across all trades
Dynamic Risk Management
-
Risk Percentage: Define risk per trade as % of account balance
-
Maximum Lot Limit: Cap position sizes for additional safety
-
Automatic Calculation: Lot size computed based on stop loss and account size
Protection Mechanisms
-
Monetary Stop Loss: Close all positions at specified dollar loss
-
Percentage Drawdown: Close positions at % equity decline
-
Maximum Spread Control: Prevent trading during unfavorable conditions
-
Trading Pause Options: Stop new trades after protective closure
🏆 Competitive Advantages
|
Feature
|
JP BOT
|
Standard EAs
|
Premium EAs
|
Bollinger Bands Strategy
|
✅ Dual Mode
|
⚠️ Limited
|
✅ Yes
|
Grid Trading
|
✅ Advanced
|
❌ No
|
⚠️ Basic
|
ATR Adaptation
|
✅ Yes
|
❌ No
|
⚠️ Rare
|
Information Dashboard
|
✅ Comprehensive
|
⚠️ Basic
|
✅ Yes
|
Risk Management Layers
|
✅ 5 Layers
|
⚠️ 1-2 Layers
|
✅ 3-4 Layers
|
Trailing Stop
|
✅ Weighted Avg
|
⚠️ Simple
|
✅ Advanced
|
Trading Hours Control
|
✅ Precise
|
⚠️ Basic
|
✅ Yes
|
Friday Management
|
✅ 3 Modes
|
❌ No
|
⚠️ Limited
|
Parameter Count
|
✅ 70+
|
⚠️ 20-30
|
⚠️ 40-50
|
Code Quality
|
✅ Professional
|
⚠️ Varies
|
✅ Good
|
Source Code Access
|
✅ Full Access
|
❌ Usually No
|
⚠️ Sometimes
🎯 Final Value Statement
JP BOT Expert Advisor represents the convergence of sophisticated technical analysis, intelligent automation, and institutional-grade risk management. Whether you're a beginner seeking reliable automation or a professional requiring granular control, JP BOT delivers the flexibility, transparency, and performance needed for successful algorithmic trading.
Investment Benefits:
-
⏰ Time Efficiency: Automated 24/7 trading
-
🎯 Consistency: Emotion-free strategy execution
-
🛡️ Safety: Multi-layer risk protection
-
📊 Transparency: Complete visibility into operations
-
🔧 Flexibility: Adaptable to any trading style
-
💼 Professional: Institutional-quality solution
Perfect For:
Traders who demand professional-grade automation without sacrificing control, transparency, or flexibility.