Adaptive Market-Structure Grid (AMSG) Indicator

Overview

The Adaptive Market-Structure Grid (AMSG) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to visualize evolving market structure through adaptive grid levels.

It detects price swings, constructs dynamic grids, and adjusts to changing volatility conditions.

The indicator helps traders observe how market structure shifts between trending and ranging phases.

How It Works

AMSG continuously evaluates price data to identify swing highs and lows.

It then builds adaptive grid levels using volatility filters and trend direction, adjusting spacing automatically when volatility changes.

Main components:

Swing Detection: Finds local highs and lows within a defined lookback period.

Trend Strength Index (TSI): Measures short-term and long-term directional bias.

ATR Volatility Filter: Expands or compresses the grid based on current market activity.

Adaptive Mode: Adjusts sensitivity according to volatility.

Break of Structure (BoS): Optionally resets swing anchors when price exceeds prior extremes.

Indicator Type

Category: Hybrid indicator combining Trend, Structure, and Level Mapping.

Display: Overlays adaptive grids and swing anchors directly on the chart.

Purpose: Provides an objective visual reference of structure and volatility zones.

Visual Interpretation & Signal Reading

The AMSG does not produce buy or sell arrows.

Instead, it presents structure zones that can be interpreted as follows:

Swing High (Crimson Line): Marks potential resistance or structure top.

When price breaks above and retests this area, it can indicate a possible shift to an upward structure.

Swing Low (Dodger Blue Line): Marks potential support or structure base.

A break below this line may signal weakening bullish structure.

Yellow Dotted Lines (Grid Levels): Represent dynamic structure zones.

Narrow grid spacing indicates compression or consolidation, while wide spacing often appears in expansion or trending conditions.

Adaptive Grid Behavior: In trending markets → grid lines extend with slope following direction. In ranging markets → grid becomes horizontal and compact.

Break of Structure (BoS) Reset: When enabled, the grid recalculates after price closes beyond the last swing high or low, showing a structural shift.

This information can be combined with other analytical tools such as oscillators (RSI, MACD) or volume-based indicators to confirm momentum or exhaustion.

Usage Context

Suitable for all symbols: Forex, Commodities, Indices, and Crypto assets.

Works on all timeframes.

Can be combined with: Momentum indicators (RSI, MACD) to confirm breakout strength. Volume analysis tools to validate price reaction near structure zones. Moving averages to assess trend alignment.



Installation Guide

Copy the file AMSG_Indicator.ex5 to MQL5 → Indicators. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel. Attach the indicator to your chart. Adjust the parameters as needed.



