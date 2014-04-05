Quantified Trendline Strength

Quantified Trendline Strength (QTS) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It automatically detects trendlines based on swing highs and lows and evaluates them according to predefined criteria. The indicator helps users to see support and resistance levels directly on the chart in a systematic way.

Algorithm Logic

  1. The indicator scans historical bars within the chosen lookback period.

  2. Swing points are identified by comparing highs and lows with neighboring bars.

  3. Trendlines are drawn when two or more swing points can be connected.

  4. Each trendline is given a numerical score (0–100) based on the following factors:

    • Number of touches by subsequent price bars.

    • Accuracy of price reactions to the line, with tolerance based on ATR.

    • Slope angle, avoiding extremely flat or steep lines.

    • Alignment with the moving average direction.

    • Confirmation by break and retest events.

    • Length of time the line remains relevant near the current price.

  5. The score determines how the line is displayed on the chart.

Indicator Type

  • Type: Custom Chart Overlay Indicator.

  • Category: Levels and Pattern Detection.

  • Display: Plots trendlines and optional retest markers on the main chart window.

Visual Display

  • Lines with score above 70: gold, thicker style.

  • Lines with score between 40–70: blue, medium style.

  • Lines with score below 40: gray, thinner style (can be hidden).

  • Retest points: green arrows at relevant bars.

Input Parameters

  • Lookback bars for swing detection.

  • Minimum touches for a line.

  • ATR-based tolerance for proximity.

  • Show or hide weak lines.

  • Show or hide retest markers.

  • Adaptive scoring option.

  • Adjustable weights for scoring factors.

Usage

The indicator can be applied to any symbol (forex, commodities, indices, crypto) and on any timeframe from M1 to MN.
It is intended as a tool for technical analysis of price behavior near support and resistance levels.
Users may combine the plotted lines with other standard indicators such as moving averages, oscillators, or candlestick analysis for additional confirmation.

Installation

  1. Copy the file QuantifiedTrendlineStrength.ex5 into the folder MQL5 → Indicators.

  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.


