Liquidity Sweep Detector – Detailed Description and Installation Guide

Overview

Liquidity Sweep Detector is a powerful and versatile technical indicator designed to help traders identify stop hunts and liquidity grabs across any financial instrument and timeframe. Stop hunts occur when price temporarily breaches key swing highs or lows, triggering stop-loss orders from retail traders, before reversing direction. By visually highlighting these events, this indicator allows traders to better understand market dynamics, anticipate potential reversals, and recognize areas of liquidity accumulation that may signal significant market moves.

How It Works

The indicator continuously scans price swings over a configurable number of bars to detect significant market movements, such as temporary breaches of swing highs and lows. It distinguishes between bullish and bearish sweeps by analyzing both the wicks and candle body size to ensure only meaningful liquidity sweeps are marked.

Bullish Sweep: Occurs when price dips below a recent swing low but then closes back above it, signaling a potential buying opportunity.

Bearish Sweep: Occurs when price spikes above a recent swing high but then closes below it, signaling a potential selling opportunity.

Optional Sweep Zones: Highlights areas where liquidity sweeps are likely, allowing traders to visually analyze potential zones of stop-hunting activity.

The indicator uses a combination of wick length and body size percentage to filter out minor price fluctuations, ensuring that only significant sweeps are highlighted on the chart.

Inputs / Settings

Parameter Description Default InpSwingBars Number of bars on each side used to detect swing highs/lows 5 InpLookbackSwings How far back to look for swing points 20 InpWickPercent Minimum wick size relative to candle body to qualify as a sweep 0.3 InpShowZones Display sweep zones on chart (true/false) true

Signals / Visual Indicators

Green Arrow (up): Bullish sweep detected

Red Arrow (down): Bearish sweep detected

Yellow Circle: Swing high liquidity zone

Orange Circle: Swing low liquidity zone

Traders can use these signals to:

Identify areas of stop-loss accumulation

Spot potential market reversals

Analyze liquidity zones for better trade entries and exits

Use Cases / Suitable Chart Types

Works on all symbols : Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrency

Compatible with all timeframes : From M1 to MN

Ideal for traders looking to analyze market structure, detect stop-hunting patterns, and anticipate liquidity-driven price movements

Installation Guide