Igniters Indicator



Igniter Indicator for gold turns market push into a clear green/red histogram. When momentum strengthens, it prints green; when it fades, it prints red. Signals are based on closed candles, so what you see is what you can act on—no guesswork and no tinkering with hidden recipe settings. It’s built for manual traders who want a steady, reliable read without learning a new language.



Using it is straightforward: wait for a color flip and enter in that direction. Flips that carry through the zero line often have better follow-through; if the move continues, aim to hold for a couple of candles, otherwise take the quick win or exit on the opposite flip. Keep risk small, set a sensible stop and target for your instrument, and let the color do the heavy lifting. The goal isn’t drama—it’s consistent, repeatable trades that can add up over the month.

Bundle

Buy Big Ladder, Session Sentinel, or Glide and you get Igniter Indicator free in the bundle. If you’re running manual only, you can still use Igniter as a clean flip tool.

Quick-start (M15/M30)

Attach Igniter. Keep Smooth=3 . Turn alerts on if you want beeps on closed-bar flips. Trade with the latest flip; manage by the simple rules below.

Entry & Exit (the simple rules)

Signal = Alert flip (green if momentum rising, red if falling).

Enter: on the next bar after the alert, in the flip direction.

Zero-line context: if a flip is confirmed by a zero-line cross , entries are stronger.

Hold time: if you caught a flip and a zero-line cross, aim to hold for 2–3 closed bars after the cross.

Exit: Opposite color flip, or Fixed TP/SL (below). Don’t wait for the next color if you’re already at target.



What not to do: don’t “wait to see” until the color flips back—congratulations, you just donated.

TP/SL presets (manual use)

Two dead-simple options—pick one and stop overthinking:

A) Chop Preset (pairs with Session Sentinel style)

TP = 300 pts , SL = 500 pts (XAUUSD example).

Works well on choppy intraday; lots of quick takes, controlled losses.

B) Trend Preset (pairs with Glide vibe)

No fixed TP. SL trails beyond the last swing (or last 2 candle lows/highs).

Fewer exits, bigger runs, more patience required.

Tip: If the second bar after a zero-line cross is tiny or rejects hard, scale out 50% and let the rest ride to TP or opposite flip.

Position sizing (two lines of math, no drama)

Risk 1–2% of account max per trade.

Lot size formula:

Lot = (Account_Risk_$) / (SL_points × $/point_per_lot)

XAUUSD cheat sheet (typical MT4): ~ $1 per point (0.01) per 1.00 lot . Example: SL = 500 pts → $500 risk per 1.00 lot. If you risk $20 , lot ≈ 20/500 = 0.04 . If you risk $10 , lot ≈ 0.02 .



(If your broker’s tick value is weird, check Specification → Tick value and adjust the divisor accordingly.)

When not to click

High-impact news and rollover : spreads/vol jump, signals get dirty.

Thin liquidity (late Friday, holidays): alerts can be late or spiky.

Timeframes & settings