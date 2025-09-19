Support and Resistance Adaptive

SRA (Support & Resistance Adaptive)

Trade with Conviction, Not Guesswork

Support & Resistance Adaptive is a professional-grade analytical engine for MetaTrader 5, designed to cut through market noise and automatically pinpoint the most statistically robust support and resistance levels.

Move Beyond Basic Indicators:

Forget outdated, single-method tools that litter your chart with irrelevant lines. Our indicator employs an advanced multi-source confluence engine, synthesizing data from four distinct analytical perspectives to find levels that truly matter:

  • Price Action Pivots: Detect traditional swing highs and lows.
  • Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP): Locate the true average price where the majority of volume has traded.
  • Fibonacci Retracements: Calculate key psychological retracement zones.
  • Volume Profile POC: Identify the high-activity price node (Point of Control).

The Result? Unmatched Clarity. Each level is assigned a dynamic Confidence Score based on the strength of its confluence, recent price reactions, and trading volume. This instantly allows you to visually distinguish between weak, noisy levels and high-probability, key levels—so you can focus your attention where it counts.

Key Features Designed for Serious Traders:

  • Adaptive to Volatility: The clustering algorithm automatically adjusts using market volatility, ensuring accurate levels in any market condition—from quiet ranges to high-volatility breakouts.
  • Smart, Customizable Alerts: Get notified via push, email, or sound alerts when price approaches or reacts from a high-probability key level. Never miss a setup again.
  • Clean, Actionable Visualization: Key levels are emphasized with bold, extended lines. A built-in info panel displays all critical data (price & score) directly on your chart, eliminating guesswork.
  • Complete Control: Fine-tune every parameter to match your strategy—adjust source weights, visual styles, and alert settings.
  • Data Export for Backtesting: Export all level data to CSV for rigorous strategy development and validation in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

Built For Traders Who Demand More:

  • Day Traders & Scalpers: Execute with precision by identifying high-probability intraday turning points.
  • Swing Traders: Map the broader market structure for optimal trade entry and exit location.
  • System Developers: Use the exported data to research, quantify, and build data-driven strategies.

Stop analyzing. Start executing. Add Support & Resistance Adaptive to your MT5 platform today and transform your chart into a strategic roadmap.


Complete Guide to SRA Indicator Inputs

In this section, each input of the SRA indicator is explained in detail and conceptually so that even beginner users can easily understand and use them.

// ------------------- GENERAL SETTINGS -------------------

Timing for recalculating support-resistance levels

This input controls how frequently the indicator recalculates support and resistance levels. every minute, which updates levels every minute, and each new candle, which recalculates only at the start of each new candle.

Minimum score (%) to trigger alerts for key levels

This input sets the minimum score (%) required for a key level to trigger an alert. For example, if set to 80, the indicator will only alert when the price touches levels with a significance score of 80% or higher. This parameter allows you to filter out less important levels and focus on the most reliable ones for your trading decisions.

Enable alerts for price touching key levels

This input specifically controls whether alerts are triggered when the price touches key levels. If set to true, the indicator will generate alerts for these events. If set to false, no alerts will be issued. Importantly, this parameter does not affect email or notification settings; those are controlled separately by Mail and Notification inputs. This allows you to manage sound alerts independently from other alert types.

Name of the alert sound file

This input specifies the name of the sound file that will play when an alert is triggered. For example, if set to "alert.wav", the indicator will play this sound file. Ensure the sound file is placed in the C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Sounds directory for it to work properly.

Number of times the alert sound repeats

This input determines how many times the alert sound will repeat when triggered. For example, if set to 3, the sound will play three times. Adjust this parameter based on your preference for how noticeable you want the alert to be.

Pause (in seconds) between alert sound repetitions

This input sets the delay (in seconds) between each repetition of the alert sound. For example, if set to 3, there will be a 3-second pause between each sound repetition. This parameter helps customize the alert experience to suit your needs.

Enable email alerts

This input determines whether email alerts will be sent when a key level is touched. If set to true, the indicator will send an email notification. Ensure your email settings are properly configured in the platform for this feature to work.

Enable platform notifications

This input controls whether platform notifications will be sent when a key level is touched. If set to true, a notification will appear in the MetaTrader platform. This is useful for traders who want immediate visual alerts without relying on sound or email.

// ------------------ TIMEFRAME & HISTORY -----------------

Base timeframe for calculations and visualization

This input specifies the base timeframe for calculating and displaying support and resistance levels. For example, if set to H1, the indicator calculates levels based on the 1-hour chart data. This parameter helps align your analysis with your desired timeframe.

Number of historical bars to analyze

This input sets the number of historical bars the indicator uses for analysis. For example, if set to 1000, the indicator uses the last 1000 bars to identify levels. A larger number provides deeper analysis but may slightly slow down processing speed.

// -------------------- PIVOT SETTINGS --------------------

Enable Pivot for levels identification

This input determines whether to use the pivot for level identification.

Number of left bars for pivot detection

This input sets the number of bars to the left of a point to identify a pivot (high or low). For example, if set to 5, the indicator checks 5 bars before the point to confirm it as a pivot.

Number of right bars for pivot detection

This input sets the number of bars to the right of a point to identify a pivot. For example, if set to 5, the indicator checks 5 bars after the point to confirm it as a pivot.

Minimum distance between pivots (in pips). [0 = Adaptive]

This input sets the minimum distance between two pivots in pips. For example, if set to 10, the indicator only identifies pivots that are at least 10 pips apart. This reduces redundant levels.

// -------------------- VWAP SETTINGS ---------------------

Enable VWAP for level identification

This input determines whether to use the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for level identification. VWAP is a powerful tool for identifying key levels based on trading volume.

Timeframe for VWAP session

This input sets the timeframe for VWAP calculation. For example, if set to D1, VWAP is calculated using daily data.

Number of past days for VWAP calculation

This input sets the number of past days for VWAP calculation. For example, if set to 30, the indicator uses data from the last 30 days to calculate VWAP.

// ----------------- FIBONACCI SETTINGS -------------------

Enable Fibonacci levels

This input determines whether to use Fibonacci levels for identifying support and resistance. Fibonacci levels are based on price swings.

Number of bars to look back for Fibonacci swings

This input sets the number of past bars for identifying price swings (highs and lows). For example, if set to 200, the indicator uses the last 200 bars to identify swings.

Fibonacci levels (semicolon-separated)

This input specifies the Fibonacci levels to be used. For example, if set to "0.382;0.5;0.618", the indicator uses these levels for analysis.

// --------------- VOLUME PROFILE SETTINGS ----------------

Enable volume profile

This input determines whether to use the Volume Profile for level identification. The Volume Profile identifies key levels based on trading volume.

Number of bars for volume profile calculation

This input sets the number of past bars for Volume Profile calculation. For example, if set to 500, the indicator uses the last 500 bars for the Volume Profile.

Number of price bins for volume profile

This input sets the number of price levels (bins) for Volume Profile calculation. For example, if set to 50, the indicator divides the price into 50 levels and calculates volume for each.

Use real volume if available

This input determines whether to use real volume instead of tick volume. Real volume counts the number of trades executed within a timeframe.

Use tick volume if real volume is unavailable

This input determines whether to use tick volume instead of real volume. Tick volume counts price changes within a timeframe and is useful in markets where real volume is unavailable.

// --------------- CLUSTER & LEVEL SETTINGS ---------------

Clustering distance for levels (in pips). [0 = Adaptive]

This input sets the minimum distance between levels in pips. For example, if set to 10, the indicator combines levels that are less than 10 pips apart.

Minimum sources required to keep a cluster

This input sets the minimum number of sources (pivot, VWAP, Fibonacci, Volume Profile) a level must have to be displayed. For example, if set to 1, a level is displayed even if it has only one source.

Maximum number of levels to display

This input sets the maximum number of levels the indicator displays. For example, if set to 20, the indicator only displays the top 20 levels.

// ------------------- WEIGHT SETTINGS --------------------

Weight of pivots in level scoring

This input sets the weight of pivots in level scoring. For example, if set to 0.25, pivots contribute 25% to the total level score.

Weight of VWAP in level scoring

This input sets the weight of VWAP in level scoring. For example, if set to 0.20, VWAP contributes 20% to the total level score.

Weight of Fibonacci in level scoring

This input sets the weight of Fibonacci levels in level scoring. For example, if set to 0.20, Fibonacci levels contribute 20% to the total level score.

Weight of volume profile in level scoring

This input sets the weight of the Volume Profile in level scoring. For example, if set to 0.35, the Volume Profile contributes 35% to the total level score.

// ---------------- HIT & SCORING SETTINGS ----------------

Number of bars to count hits for levels

This input sets the number of past bars for counting hits to a level. For example, if set to 200, the indicator checks the last 200 bars to count hits.

Minimum hits required for level validation

This input sets the minimum number of hits required to validate a level. For example, if set to 1, even one hit is enough to validate the level.

Weight of volume in hit scoring

This input sets the weight of trading volume in hit scoring. For example, if set to 0.5, trading volume contributes 50% to the hit score.

Weight of candlestick rejection in scoring

This input sets the weight of price rejection in level scoring. For example, if set to 0.5, price rejection contributes 50% to the level score.

// ---------------- VISUALIZATION SETTINGS ----------------

Color for support lines

This input sets the color for support lines. For example, if set to green, support lines are displayed in green.

Color for resistance lines

This input sets the color for resistance lines. For example, if set to red, resistance lines are displayed in red.

Line style for support/resistance levels

This input sets the style of support and resistance lines. For example, if set to dashed, lines are displayed as dashed.

Enable level labels on the chart

This input determines whether to display informational labels (e.g., price and score) on the chart.

Color for the background of the labels

This input sets the background color for the rectangular box that contains the support and resistance level labels on the chart.

Color for the labels on the chart

This input defines the text color used for the informational labels displayed on the chart, which show the price and confidence score of each support and resistance level.

Extend key level lines until hit

This input will visually extend any level that meets the "Key Level" score threshold across the entire chart to the right, making it persistently visible until the price action breaches it.

Key level lines style

This input sets the visual line style (e.g., solid, dashed, dotted) specifically for the high-confidence "Key Levels".

// -------------------- FILE SETTINGS ---------------------

Save levels to a CSV file

This input determines whether to save identified levels to a CSV file.

Filename for saving levels

This input sets the filename for saving levels. For example, if set to "sr_levels.csv", levels are saved in this file.

// -------------------- DEBUG SETTINGS --------------------

Enable debug mode for additional logging

This input determines whether to enable debug mode. In this mode, useful information is logged in the MetaTrader console.

By carefully configuring these inputs, you can tailor the SRA indicator to your trading needs and benefit from more precise and personalized analysis.

Produits recommandés
Pivot Points Classic
Giuseppe Papa
Indicateurs
Pivot Points Classic – L’indicatore essenziale per ogni trader tecnico Questo indicatore disegna automaticamente i livelli di Pivot Point più utilizzati dai trader professionisti, con supporto completo a 4 metodi di calcolo:   Metodi supportati : • Traditional • Fibonacci • Woodie • Camarilla   Caratteristiche principali :  Calcolo su timeframe superiore (multi-timeframe)  Visualizzazione chiara dei livelli P, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3   Etichette dinamiche con nome e valore del livello  Colori per
FREE
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Indicateurs
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
HoD LoD Time Price Studies
Aurthur Musendame
4 (4)
Indicateurs
High of the Day and Low of the day Time and Price Fractal Studies is an indicator that will help you identify certain patterns that tend to repeat themseleves at certail times of the day or at certain prices.  It is used to study Daily Highs ad Lows in relation to time and price.  You will get to answer certail questions like: At what time of day does this market usually turn around. At what price does the market turn. Is it at round numbers etc
FREE
RSI Arrows Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicateurs
RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
Heiken Ashi Supertrend Combine
Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto
Indicateurs
Headline: Stop Guessing, Start Winning. Unleash the Power of the Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator. Body: Are you tired of market noise, confusing charts, and missed opportunities? The Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator is the ultimate tool designed to bring clarity and confidence to your trading, once and for all. We've combined two of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis into one seamless, easy-to-use indicator: Crystal-Clear Trends with Heiken Ashi: Say goodbye to choppy price action
DailySessions
Davide Zunino
4.67 (6)
Indicateurs
The indicator represents the session boxes for the Asian, European and American sessions. It is possible to change the time of each session, such as color. It is also possible to disable the display of each session. You will find in input parameters variables to modify in format hh:mm. In Colors tab you can change the color of boxes of each sessions. If you need some implementations please contact me.
FREE
VR Pivot MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicateurs
VR Pivot is an indicator of key pivot points. Pivot points are a special type of support and resistance levels that are used to determine the strongest price zones. Professional traders use pivot levels to determine prices at which there is a high probability of a price reversal. The levels are calculated using special mathematical formulas, which include the closing, opening, high, and low prices of the previous time period. The most effective is the daily period. It is important to note that a
Urgently mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicateurs
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
Selective PinBar mt5
Daniel Opoku
Indicateurs
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
TimeGap Block SMC MultiTF
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Indicateurs
Multi-Timeframe Time Gap Analysis v4.00 Professional Multi-Timeframe Time Gap Detection Indicator PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Multi-Timeframe Time Gap Analysis is a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Time Gap analysis across multiple timeframes simultaneously. Based on Smart Money concepts and designed for professional traders who need comprehensive multi-timeframe market structure analysis. MULTI-TIMEFRAME TIME GAP CONCEPT Multi-TF Time Gap is a price zone where price spent mi
Pivot Point Super Trend
Yasir Zaidi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Pivot Point Supertrend (corresponds to Pivot Point Super Trend indicator from Trading View) Pivot Point Period:    Pivot point defined as highest high and highest low... input 2 = defining highest high and highest low with 2 bars on each side which are lower (for highest high) and are higher (for lowest low calculation) ATR Length  : the  ATR  calculation is based on 10 periods ATR Factor: ATR multiplied by 3
FREE
Key Candlepatterns
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Indicateurs
Key Candlepatterns Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Custom Indicator Display: Chart Window (Candlestick Overlay) Functions: Detects and color-codes specific candlestick patterns based on candle shape, relative position, and ATR filters. Candles receive distinct colors depending on type (e.g. inside bar, outside bar, engulfing, hammer, shooting star, etc.). Visual patterns can help traders identify where buyers or sellers are likely active . Turning points (e.g., hammer followed by confirmation) are
Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Radek Reznicek
Indicateurs
Automatic Fibonacci  is an indicator for automatic Fibonacci Levels drawing. It is fully customizable by user. User can also select different Fibobonacci Levels by user settings or can use multiple Automatic Fibonacci indicator in one chart. All details can be found >>HERE<< Instructions Move Indicator to the chart (simply drag and drop) When pop up window appears select desired settings. Confirm settings and enjoy the Automatic Fibonacci indicator. Features Any chart Any time-frame Custom
VolumeAnomalies
Elena Petrovskaia
Indicateurs
Индикатор VolumeAnomalies показывает аномальное поведение цены при увеличении объема. Эти аномалии могут привести, как минимум, к торможению и, как максимум, к развороту Рынка.  Индикатор VolumeAnomalies включает в себя 3 варианта аномалий:  1. Support and Resistance - Поддержка и Сопротивление. При увеличении объема (усилия) уменьшается результат (расстояние между закрытиями баров/свечей). 2. Attenuation UP and DOWN - Затухание вверх и вниз. При увеличении объема (усилия) результат не соразмере
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicateurs
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicateurs
Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est l'indicateur le plus courant que nous utilisons quotidiennement, y compris nos stratégies les plus utilisées, ICT et SMC, les limites de stop loss et les limites de liquidité qui se produisent aux heures d'ouverture et de fermeture des échanges, ainsi que le volume des échanges avec Fibonacci et le zoom avant et arrière, et les actions les plus courantes que vous souhaitez voir, telles que la sélection du mouvement d'échange que vous souhaitez voir et le tirage de Fibonacci, s
JAJ Binary Pro
Jamaine C Walkin
Indicateurs
JAJ Binary Pro is a precision-driven binary options strategy created by Jamaine Walkin , a full-time trader and investor. Designed for adaptability in Forex and OTC markets , it focuses on high-probability trade setups and disciplined risk management. Optimised for Pocket Option & MT5 , it reflects Jamaine’s structured approach to trading Options, ensuring consistency and confidence in execution. Always use Proper Risk Management when trading.
Donchian Trend Alert MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicateurs
Le       Alerte tendance Donchian       est un filtre d'analyse technique conçu pour mesurer objectivement       force de tendance, biais du marché et signaux d'inversion       en utilisant les principes de       Cassures du canal de Donchian   . Cet indicateur surveille l'évolution des prix par rapport à un       canal de période défini par l'utilisateur       (par défaut : 10 barres), générant       flèches visuelles et alertes en temps réel       lorsque significatif       confirmations de ca
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicateurs
WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X RÉSULTAT pour MT5 L'indicateur WAPV Box Effort x Result fait partie du groupe Package Indicators (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). L'indicateur WAPV Box Effort x Result pour MT5 vous aide à lire le prix et le volume. Sa lecture consiste à aider à l'identification effort x résultat dans les vagues créées par le graphique. L'indicateur WAPV Box Effort x Result pour MT5 lorsque la case est verte signifie que le volume est en faveur de la demande et lorsque la case est rouge le volum
Contraction Breakout MT5
Darko Licardo
Indicateurs
The indicator to trade price consolidation is designed to identify price contraction and alerts us on formation. It does this by analyzing historical price data and identifying price action patterns. The algorithm then uses this information to mark the zone , potential targets and liquidity lines, giving us valuable insights into market behavior.  Traders can adjust parameters such as colors ,alerts types and how many  previously formed zones to display on chart . Furthermore, the indicator can
Binary Option KBO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and mt4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy.  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? candle 1 minute  expire 1 minute if you need any help. please feel free to message me, thank you
Reverso 1
Armand Gonto
Indicateurs
Reverso 1.0 est un Indicateur Technique basé sur la tendance. Cet Indicateur intègre une formule exceptionnelle qui permet de décider au croisement du signal et du prix de clôture d'entrer dans le marché. Le timeframe indiqué est compris entre 2H et 1D. Les symboles que je conseille sont les suivants: BTCUSD-ETHUSD XAUGBP-XAUEUR-XAUAUD-XAGEUR-XAUUSD NZDJPY-GBPUSD-EURJPY-GBPJPY-USDJPY-CHFJPY-CADJPY-AUDJPY
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicateurs
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
Trading Session Multisession
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Indicateurs
Visual guide which divides the 24 hours into three trading sessions. The default setting is to show Asian , London and New York sessions. But, the session start and end hours can be adjusted as required.  The indicator is useful to develop trading strategies by making it easy to see the market behavior during the three sessions.  Inputs Time Zone Start and End hours (Please provide values in HH:MM format, like 02:00, not like 2:00. Both the hours and minutes should have 2 digits) Time zone ba
SyntheticaFX Boom and Crash Multi Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicateurs
The SyntheticaFX Boom & Crash Multi Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced trading tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by detecting potential spikes and analyzing market trends across various timeframes. This indicator is specifically tailored for the Crash and Boom indices, providing timely alerts and essential trend information to help you make informed trading decisions. Key Features: 1. Spike Detection:     - Identifies potential spikes on the following indices and timeframe
Smart Trendlines MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis