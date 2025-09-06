OneShotFx
- Indicateurs
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 6 septembre 2025
OneShotFX is a scalping arrow signals type indicator, an all in one arrow system with money management and filtered signals.
How to trade
- Buy : when up arrow prints on the chart open buy trade, set your tp and sl on colored tp and sl lines above and below the arrow signal candle.
- Sell: when up arrow prints on the chart open sell trade, set your tp and sl on colored tp and sl lines above and below the arrow signal candle.
Why is it a good choice
- Plenty of signals : no need to wait for long periods of time to receive a signal from indicator
- Solid strategy behind arrows : based on price action and divergence and other trend filters, the arrow signal is a sold trading signal.
- No repaint