WONNFX create arrow tester
- Indicateurs
- Sergei Tsirat
- Version: 5.9
- Mise à jour: 1 juin 2024
WONNFX create arrow tester. Сonstructor/Tester.
- Tester for buffer indicators.
- Converting a buffer indicator into an arrow signal on the chart.
- Combining two buffer indicators into one arrow signal.
- Filter by candle color.
- You can move the arrow signal several bars forward (useful in cases where the indicator gives signals 2-3 bars late
"WONNFX create arrow tester" is a tool designed specifically for traders who use buffer indicators in their trading strategies. This tester converts the buffer indicators into arrow signals on the chart, making it easier for traders to read and interpret the signals. With this tool, traders can easily combine two buffer indicators into one arrow signal, giving them an even clearer indication of market trends and potential trading opportunities.