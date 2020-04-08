The Solution A Universal Language Called Sekanas

Spread Sekanas: The True Cost of Your Trade

Stop guessing with pips and points. Start seeing the real, proportional cost of the spread with the Spread Sekanas indicator.

The traditional spread, measured in pips, is misleading. A 2-pip spread on EUR/USD is completely different from a 2-pip spread on GBP/JPY or a $2 spread on Gold. This makes it impossible to consistently compare your real trading costs across different instruments.

The Spread Sekanas indicator solves this problem by measuring the spread in Sekanas—a universal, percentage-based unit. This provides an instant, clear, and comparable view of the spread, allowing you to make smarter trading decisions.

Key Features

  • Universal Spread Measurement Automatically converts the classic point-based spread into the Sekanas unit (1 Sekanas = 0.01% of the asset's price). Finally, you can compare the real cost of trading EUR/USD, Gold, Bitcoin, and any other instrument on an equal basis.

  • Advanced & Customizable Spread Alerts Never get caught in a high-spread trap again. Set your maximum acceptable spread in Sekanas, and the indicator will alert you when the limit is exceeded. This is essential for avoiding news events and low-liquidity periods.

    • Platform Popup Alert

    • Sound Alert

    • Email Alert

    • Mobile Push Notification

  • Complete Visual Customization Take full control of your chart's appearance. Modify the color, size, font, and on-screen corner position of the spread display to perfectly match your trading setup.

  • Intuitive On-Chart Price Label Enable the DrawLabel feature to display the spread value as a dynamic label positioned precisely between the bid and ask price lines, giving you an immediate visual reference of the current cost.

Who is this Indicator for?

  1. Scalpers & Day Traders: Instantly see when the spread is too high to justify a short-term entry.

  2. Multi-Asset Traders: Quickly "shop" for the best trading conditions by comparing the true Sekanas spread across different assets before placing a trade.

  3. News Traders: Set an alert to avoid entering the market at the exact moment when spreads widen dramatically.

  4. EA Developers: The open-source code provides the core logic to build a powerful, universal spread filter for any multi-pair Expert Advisor.

Input Parameters

  • NormalizeToSekanas: The core setting. true shows spread in Sekanas, false shows it in points.

  • AlertIfSpreadAbove: Set your Sekanas threshold for alerts (e.g., 2.5).

  • Alert Options: Individually enable/disable Native, Sound, Email, and Notification alerts.

  • DrawLabel: true to enable the on-price line label.

  • Font & Position Settings: Full control over all visual elements for both the main display and the price label.

Stop trading blind. Add the Spread Sekanas indicator to your chart and start understanding the true cost of every trade.


